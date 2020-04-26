Anand Mahindra Shares Motivational Video Amid COVID-19 Scare; Watch

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, recently took to Twitter to share an inspiring video clip which aimed at helping people to find “meaning and values” in lockdown. A nationwide lockdown has been imposed across India which is set to be lifted on May 3. The short ‘concept video’ uses visual effects to play with letters to present the positive aspect of life during the lockdown.

Optimistic perspective

In the video, many words and phrases have been reimagined with an optimistic perspective. For instance, the word 'alone' is replaced by 'all one', 'social distancing' with 'social dancing' and 'isolation' with 'solidarity.' amidst others. The little over a minute clip does not use “celebrity speak”, "images” or any other fancy thing but only uses typography to tell “how to find ourselves”. Since posted, the video has received 112.4 thousand views and 7.7 thousand likes and hundreds of retweets.

I’ve seen so many videos & messages & quotes about finding meaning & value in the lockdown. Without any voice-over, without celebrity-speak, without any pictures, this video brilliantly tells us how to find ourselves... Have a great weekend. pic.twitter.com/eVpDRL7uFz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 25, 2020

What a lovely play of typography. Excellent thinking and really loved the way the animation portrayed the emotion the words. — Satyajit Datta Roy (@dattaroy) April 25, 2020

So nice n motivational message.



One hs to change the way looking at things & keep spirit alive, mst hv approach to look at positivities evn in adverse situations.



Pessimism 'll take us nowhere bt positivity & optimism 'll always give us solution fr any situation.#lockdown — Sushil Patni (@patnisushil) April 25, 2020

Thanks for informing that today is Saturday 😄.. Happy Weekend Sir ! — shrinivas temkar (@shrinivastemkar) April 25, 2020

Hi sir,

I am the proud employee of Mahindra group and I really want to thank you for not stopping salary during this lock down...period.. — Hardik0696 (@hardik0696) April 25, 2020

Well yes if the product is good you don’t always need fancy packaging & promotions! — Bitter Truth (@ANSHUL1002) April 25, 2020

