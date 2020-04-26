Anand Mahindra Shares Motivational Video Amid COVID-19 Scare; Watch

General News

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, recently took to Twitter to share an inspiring video clip which aimed at helping people to find “meaning"

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra shares concept video to help find meaning in lockdown

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, recently took to Twitter to share an inspiring video clip which aimed at helping people to find “meaning and values” in lockdown. A nationwide lockdown has been imposed across India which is set to be lifted on May 3. The short ‘concept video’ uses visual effects to play with letters to present the positive aspect of life during the lockdown.

Optimistic perspective

In the video, many words and phrases have been reimagined with an optimistic perspective. For instance, the word 'alone' is replaced by 'all one', 'social distancing' with 'social dancing' and 'isolation' with 'solidarity.' amidst others. The little over a minute clip does not use “celebrity speak”, "images” or any other fancy thing but only uses typography to tell “how to find ourselves”. Since posted, the video has received 112.4 thousand views and 7.7 thousand likes and hundreds of retweets. 

Read: Anand Mahindra Turns Saviour For Banana Farmers; Swaps Company Plates With Banana Leaves

Read: 'I Have A Confession To Make': Anand Mahindra Reveals His WFH Dress Code & It's Hilarious

Read: This Rickshaw-driver's Covid Innovation May Land Him A Job At Anand Mahindra's Companies

Read: Anand Mahindra Turns Nostalgic, Shares Some 'heavy-duty' Pics From Childhood; Check

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories