'I Have A Terrible Sense Of Timing': Anand Mahindra Wins Twitter With His Sense Of Humor

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group recently showed his humorous side. The Indian business tycoon turned 65 on May 1.

Anand Mahindra says he turned 65 'yesterday', blames it on bad sense of timing

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently showed his humorous side. The Indian business tycoon who turned 65 on May 1 wasn't able to celebrate as the lockdown was extended. On May 2, he took to Twitter to casually say that he had turned 65, the day before, blaming it on his “terrible sense of timing”. Along with the hilarious tweet, he also shared a news clipping of lockdown extension in India. 

'Happy Birthday' 

The hilarious post was well-received by netizens garnered over 16.3 thousand likes and 835 retweets. Netizens who took the opportunity to wish him, "Happy Birthday". Many others wished for his health and long life. 

