'I Have A Terrible Sense Of Timing': Anand Mahindra Wins Twitter With His Sense Of Humor

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently showed his humorous side. The Indian business tycoon who turned 65 on May 1 wasn't able to celebrate as the lockdown was extended. On May 2, he took to Twitter to casually say that he had turned 65, the day before, blaming it on his “terrible sense of timing”. Along with the hilarious tweet, he also shared a news clipping of lockdown extension in India.

Read: This rickshaw-driver's Covid innovation may land him a job at Anand Mahindra's companies

Read: Anand Mahindra Turns Nostalgic, Shares Some 'heavy-duty' Pics From Childhood; Check

'Happy Birthday'

The hilarious post was well-received by netizens garnered over 16.3 thousand likes and 835 retweets. Netizens who took the opportunity to wish him, "Happy Birthday". Many others wished for his health and long life.

Your sense of humour any day will score higher than your sense of timing 😂😂🤣🤣 — Shankar Murkumbi (@murkumbi2000) May 2, 2020

Happy birthday sir 🎂💐😇

May God bless u with loads of happiness and best health🙏Keep spreading #positivity 😄

May you always enjoy life like you are doing at present and reply me also sometimes.😃 I've tagged you in several important & good posts in past but u never checked☹️ — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) May 2, 2020

Belated.birthday wishes to you Sir.May the years ahead enlighten your visions ,dreams and aims to create many many industrial and digital technology advancements to make this nation an Industrial Strong one to reckon with. God Bless you with healthy and Happy years ahead. Cheers — Euannan Rego (@eunnie2003) May 2, 2020

Maybe Force Majeure can be applied to all Birthdays falling within the Lockdown Sir🤣 — Ashish Vaid (@AshishVaid_9) May 2, 2020

Belated happy birthday sir, you are a GEM 💎 among Indian industrialist, very clean ,crystal clear track record . TATA &MAHINDRA group know as a MOST ETHICAL group in india since last so many years — Basant Baheti बीकानेरी (@BasantBaheti3) May 2, 2020

Read: Anand Mahindra Bids Farewell To Rishi Kapoor, Says 'large Chunk Of Childhood Amputated'

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Motivational Video Amid COVID-19 Scare; Watch