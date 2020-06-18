Anand Mahindra's Response To Being On India's 'cleanest Promoters' List Wins Internet

A recent Twitter poll has placed Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra at third place in the list of cleanest promoters of India. The Twitter survey was conducted by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico last week following which he released the results on June 18, which saw Anand Mahindra grab the third place, right below Ratan Tata and Azim Premji. Anand Mahindra responded to the results by saying that he does not just see being on the list as a positive but also as a huge responsibility.

'Huge responsibility'

In the list that Harsh Mariwala shared as the top pick of netizens for India's 15 cleanest promoters, also placed Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy at the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Other notable people to feature on the list were Kotal, Godrej, Bajaj, Deepak Parekh of HDFC, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, Birlas, and Damani.

Harsh, an interesting exercise & no matter what the sample size, I see being on this list as a huge positive as well as a huge responsibility. @MahindraRise is committed not just to living up to, but enhancing people’s faith in us... https://t.co/6nmKjiTDwG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2020

A week ago, I asked your opinion on who you think are amongst the cleanest promoters in India. Here are your responses in descending order:



1) Tata

2) Wipro / Premji

3) Mahindra

4) Marico / Mariwala

5) Harsh Goenka

6) Infosys / Murthy

7) Kotak

8) Godrej

9) Bajaj — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) June 18, 2020

Mahindra's response to Harsh Mariwala's Tweet has garnered over 2,400 likes and 175 retweets. Netizens are not surprised by Mahindra's name on the list as people praised him and his company for amazing leadership and management. "No doubt sir....You are a cleanest promotor of Bharat," one user commented on the post. Another user wrote, "Sir, you are already a role model for many and wish you greater success ahead."

Not exaggerating but Mahindras quality is at par with all the leading auto brands of the world . . 👍👍 — Ishwar Sharma (@ishwarsha27) June 18, 2020

As a group you are after tata, if sample size big. TATA & MAHINDRA are the best management in india — Basant Baheti बीकानेरी (@BasantBaheti3) June 18, 2020

Sir, you seem to show probable directions amidst current as well as future challenges to both government and public and has become a good think tank between the both. Thank you once again 🙏 — KKRathi (@rprkkrathi) June 18, 2020

Mahindra should be ranked along With Tata' s surely — raghavan (@raghava26795218) June 18, 2020

Heartiest congratulations Mr Mahindra for this significant milestone ! I have no doubt that you shall move to number one soon ! — Kamal Singh (@kamal_sngh) June 18, 2020

