Anand Mahindra's Response To Being On India's 'cleanest Promoters' List Wins Internet

Anand Mahindra responded to the results by saying that he does not just see being on the list as a positive but also as a huge responsibility. 

Vishal Tiwari
Anand Mahindra

A recent Twitter poll has placed Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra at third place in the list of cleanest promoters of India. The Twitter survey was conducted by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico last week following which he released the results on June 18, which saw Anand Mahindra grab the third place, right below Ratan Tata and Azim Premji. Anand Mahindra responded to the results by saying that he does not just see being on the list as a positive but also as a huge responsibility. 

'Huge responsibility' 

In the list that Harsh Mariwala shared as the top pick of netizens for India's 15 cleanest promoters, also placed Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy at the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Other notable people to feature on the list were Kotal, Godrej, Bajaj, Deepak Parekh of HDFC, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, Birlas, and Damani. 

Mahindra's response to Harsh Mariwala's Tweet has garnered over 2,400 likes and 175 retweets. Netizens are not surprised by Mahindra's name on the list as people praised him and his company for amazing leadership and management. "No doubt sir....You are a cleanest promotor of Bharat," one user commented on the post. Another user wrote, "Sir, you are already a role model for many and wish you greater success ahead."

