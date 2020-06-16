Anand Mahindra Applauds Man Who Lost His Parents At 11 But 'did Not Lose Hope'

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra dedicated his recent post to laud Govind, who lost both his parents to TB at the age of 11 but grew up against all odds to become self-sustainable. According to the Nandi Foundation post shared by Indian billionaire, Govind was forced to work at the tender age until he was taken by a child welfare organisation. Slowly, he got enrolled in a school and then to Mahindra Pride School in Chandigarh, which is run by Nandi Foundation.

Govind was trained in Retail Sales and after years of hardships, he has now secured a place at a renowned apparel store. Now the “inspiring man” is saving up money to rent a house not only for himself but also for his siblings who are in an orphanage. Govind’s story of ‘perseverance and courage’ was not only hailed by Anand Mahindra but also thousands of internet users.

Read - Anand Mahindra Reacts To India-China Face-off; Stands 'solidly' With Indian Army

Read - Anand Mahindra Lauds Liquor Shop's Contactless Pickup Method Amid COVID-19 Scare | Watch

‘Did not lose hope’

The post which has received over three thousand likes is also being widely shared on social media. Netizens are lauding Govind for ‘not losing hope’ and fought to make his life turn around without dwelling on the hardships. While some people said that ‘brightest minds are born in most difficult times’ others also praised Mahindra for helping people in their success. Several Twitter users lauded Mahindra’s role in Govind’s success story and hailed ‘humanity’.

Stories of HOPE. Humanity still exists in this world. :) — Vivek Shah 🇮🇳 (@cavivekshah) June 15, 2020

सर्वशास्त्रपुराणेषु ब्यासस्य वचनं ध्रुवम्।

परोपकारः पुण्याय पापाय परपीडनम्॥



Doing good to others conduces to merit, and doing harm to others leads to sin.



Swami Vivekananda — Rathinder Nath (@RathinderNath) June 15, 2020

greatest — Gangesh gunjan (@GunjanJapa) June 15, 2020

Inspirational — Manju Chauhan ..Indian Painting Artist (@Manjuarun98) June 15, 2020

God bless you sir. You are a inspiration.Mahindra Rise is a real gem for India. — Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) June 15, 2020

Way to RISE!! Even a single LIFE touched through such social initiatives can make a LIFETIME of difference for our communities! — Vivek Krishna (@kriviv) June 15, 2020

Read - #HandsoffParotta Becomes Talking Point Over Higher GST; Anand Mahindra, Others React

Read - MS Dhoni Buys Swaraj 963 FE Tractor For Organic Farming, Anand Mahindra Lauds Cricketer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.