Anand Mahindra Offers Help To Specially-abled Man Making Three-wheelers

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to offer help to a man who made three-wheelers for specially-abled people. Gujrat based Vishnu Patel who makes vehicles for specially-abled people from electronic material and parts of old electronics caught the attention of the business tycoon after a man named Nilesh Patel shared his video with him.

Powerful skills

Along with the twitter video, Patel wrote, “Anand Mahindra, thought sharing this video with you. He’s Divyang ever since he was 1yr, can’t hear but his Skills are powerful. He knows tricks that can make things work alternatively. He’s impressing all of us since I was 1yr. I hope you like it.”

Following the post, the chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to announce that he will reach out to see if he can invest in Patel’s workshop. He further wrote that Patel has inspired him to personally set aside ₹1 crores as an initial fund to invest in micro-entrepreneurs across the country.

Fabulous story. I’ll reach out to him to see if I can invest in upgradations for his workshop. In fact he’s inspired me to personally set aside ₹1 cr as an initial fund to invest in micro entrepreneurs like him in the country. So much talent & innovation waiting for recognition https://t.co/hM46jv264o — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2020

This is not the first time, the 64-year-old businessman has decided to help people in need. Previously, he had tweeted an earnest request on social media to help Coimbatore 'Idli-entrepreneur' Kamalathal by providing an LPG connection. Mahindra shared her humble story on Twitter stating ' If everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal'. He had offered to buy an LPG fueled stove for Kamalathal.

According to the post shared by Mahindra, Kamalathal has been serving up to 1000 idlis per day at the minimal cost Re.1/idli. The video shows Kamalathal slaving by a wood-burning stove steaming idlis and preparing chutney as a one-man army. The octagenarian has reportedly been serving the hungry Coimbatore residents for the past 30 years. According to the post, Kamalathal does this to serve affordable breakfast to daily wage workers in-and-around the area.

