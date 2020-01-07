Anand Mahindra Calls 94-year-old Woman As The 'entrepreneur Of The Year'

Anand Mahindra has named a 94-year-old woman as the 'entrepreneur of the year'. Harbhajan Kaur from Chandigarh is living her dream by earning money by making sweets. The Mahindra Group Chairman was first tagged in a tweet by Dr Madhu Teckchandani and then Anand Mahindra retweeted and dubbed Harbhajan Kaur as the 'entrepreneur of the year'.

Inspirational tweet

Dr Madhu Teckchandani tagged Mahindra and explained in the caption of how Harbhajan started running a home-made ‘besan ki barfi’ business four years ago when she told her daughter that she wished to start earning money by herself.

Dr Madhu added that Kaur's story is one that is full of hope and motivation and that she is a true entrepreneur.

@anandmahindra 94-year-old, Harbhajan Kaur, from #Chandigarh who started making sweets four years back wanted to fulfill her long-term dream of earning by herself. Here is her story, full of hope and motivation pic.twitter.com/f3jXwAC03r ode !

Entrepreneur indeed ! — DrMadhuTeckchandani (@msteckchandani) January 5, 2020

Replying to the tweet, the business giant praised Harbajan Kaur. In his caption, he wrote that nowadays when people hear the word entrepreneur, they immediately think about millennials who are sitting in Silicon Valley or Bengaluru. Mahindra added that Harbhajan Kaur was also an entrepreneur and that her image should also come up whenever we think of entrepreneurs in the future.

When you hear the word ‘start-up’ it brings to mind images of millennials in Silicon Valley or Bengaluru trying to build billion dollar ‘unicorns.’ From now on let’s also include a 94 yr old woman who doesn’t think it’s too late to do a start-up. She’s my entrepreneur of the year https://t.co/N75BxK18z4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 7, 2020

Anand Mahindra's tweet has already garnered over 3,500 likes. One user commented that passion and determination and the will to do something in their lives has no age limit.

Another user thanked Mahindra for sharing the inspirational video and for motivating people to go move away from a state of inertia.

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Menu Of 'pure Vegetarian' Restaurant Serving 'veg Mutton Dosa'

Read: Anand Mahindra Can't Remember A ''better-spent And Happier'' New Year's Eve. Know Why

In similar news, Mahindra introduced netizens with a fresh perspective over the role of mobile phones in people's daily lives. The billionaire entrepreneur took to his favourite social media platform Twitter to share a video of a speech-impaired man communicating with someone over a video call on his smartphone. His caption is what triggers a thoughtful approach to the extent to which technology impacts one's life.

Read: Thieves Use Mahindra Scorpio SUV To Dislodge ATM Machine In Pune

Read: Anand Mahindra Tweets Heartwarming Video Of Speech-impaired Man, Shares Musing Wisdom