The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

CM Uddhav's Secretary Spots XUV500 In Chile Enroute Antarctica; Anand Mahindra Thrilled 

General News

Anand Mahindra was overjoyed after a Mahindra car was spotted in Chile's Atacama Desert by a senior bureaucrat, who was himself on his way to Antarctica

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand

Anand Mahindra was overjoyed after a Mahindra car was spotted in Chile's Atacama Desert by a senior bureaucrat, who was himself on his way to Antarctica. The Mahindra Group Chairman on Friday posted a tweet where he shared his delight.

READ: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils 'India's Most Affordable Electric Car' EKUV100 At ₹8.25L

'Maha spotting'

Senior Maharashtra government official and Secretary to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bhushan Gagrani is currently travelling to Antarctica, and during his travels, he spotted a Mahindra XUV in the Atacama Desert in Chile. Mahindra posted pictures of Gagrani spotting the car on Twitter and said that it was a 'Maha spotting.'

READ: Anand Mahindra Shares Motivational Quote On Twitter, Netizens Say 'never Quit'

Replying to Mahindra's tweet, another user said that he had been to Chile and had spotted multiple XUVs in the country.

Mahindra is active on Twitter and often posts shares pictures and clips of Mahindra cars from across India and rest of India.

READ: Google's Superbowl Ad Strikes A Chord With Netizens, Gets Anand Mahindra Emotional

READ: 'Samosas Now, Not Hamburgers': Anand Mahindra Quips As Arvind Krishna Becomes CEO Of IBM

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE