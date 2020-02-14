CM Uddhav's Secretary Spots XUV500 In Chile Enroute Antarctica; Anand Mahindra Thrilled 

Anand Mahindra was overjoyed after a Mahindra car was spotted in Chile's Atacama Desert by a senior bureaucrat, who was himself on his way to Antarctica. The Mahindra Group Chairman on Friday posted a tweet where he shared his delight.

'Maha spotting'

A sighting! Or maybe I should term it a ‘Maha’ sighting since it came from Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, Secretary to CM of Maharashtra. Bhushan’s the cool dude with the backpack. He’s en route to Antarctica in the Atacama Desert in Chile where he excitedly ran into a familiar vehicle! pic.twitter.com/gRR1qNt2i3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2020

Senior Maharashtra government official and Secretary to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bhushan Gagrani is currently travelling to Antarctica, and during his travels, he spotted a Mahindra XUV in the Atacama Desert in Chile. Mahindra posted pictures of Gagrani spotting the car on Twitter and said that it was a 'Maha spotting.'

dear sir, i have been to Chile and there are so many XUV500 there. I spoke to them about the feedback and they said its an excellent vehicle.They are very happy with it .Felt So proud that moment🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.My dream car XUV500 . Wish to have it soon. — SandeepSh (@Sandyshofficial) February 14, 2020

Replying to Mahindra's tweet, another user said that he had been to Chile and had spotted multiple XUVs in the country.

Mahindra is active on Twitter and often posts shares pictures and clips of Mahindra cars from across India.

This #RepublicDay, watch @MahindraBolero in an all new avatar as it would be seen rolling in Lucknow #parade as Mahila PRV (Police Response Vehicle) of @112UttarPradesh. #Bolero from @MahindraRise are deployed by @Uppolice all over UP for #emergency response service in state. pic.twitter.com/Yb1Aa31wtk — SP Shukla (@Prakashukla) January 26, 2020

A sighting! Coincidentally, looking at this post while in transit in Dubai. Which middle eastern country were these pics taken in Mukund? And I like the sign ‘Made in India’ put up by our team. But perhaps we can say ‘Made in India—With Pride!’ https://t.co/kDwoNnBBZs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2020

