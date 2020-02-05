Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils 'India's Most Affordable Electric Car' EKUV100 At ₹8.25L

Mahindra unveiled the concept version of its electric car eKUV 100 at Auto Expo 2020 on Wednesday. The electric variant of its compact SUV is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh making it the most affordable electric car in the country. The vehicle is equipped with a liquid-cooled battery pack and powered by a 15.9kWh motor that generates a peak power of 40kW and 120nm of torque. The eKUV which is targeted at the commercial buyer has a range of around 150 km on a single charge.

Replenished in 55 minutes

M&M officials claimed that the five-seater vehicle can be replenished from zero to 80 per cent in 55 minutes using fast charge technique. The eKUV can be pre-cooled and remote started just like other modern-day vehicles such as MG Hector and MG ZS. The exterior of the car has a shut-off front grille with blue highlights which is accompanied by a charging port just above the front fender on the right side with Mahindra Sticker making it a bit different from the regular KUV100 NXT.

At Mahindra, we have always focused on providing exceptional technology and performance at the best price. With the arrival of the eKUV100 it proves that we are #DrivenByPurpose for a greener tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DZtly5OImn — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) February 5, 2020

The battery, internals and other performance bits are fitted up front where the regular IC engine would reside and the rear of the car has a think blue strip echoing its eco-friendly nature with new graphics for the LED tail lamps. Adding to it, the cabin features a touchscreen infotainment system.

Talking to media reporters, Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra said that they have 18 vehicles on display at the Auto Expo pavilion. The automobiles comprise of passenger, electric and commercial vehicles. He added that they intend to offer the widest range of EVs before saying that affordability is their guiding principle.