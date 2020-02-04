Union Budget
Google's Superbowl Ad Strikes A Chord With Netizens, Gets Anand Mahindra Emotional

General News

Google's latest Superbowl commercial this year has made people emotional including Anand Mahindra who shared the ad on Twitter with the caption, 'made me cry'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Google

Google's latest Superbowl commercial this year has made people emotional including Anand Mahindra who shared the ad on Twitter with the caption, 'made me cry' on February 3. In the advertisement which was released on January 28, a voice of an elderly man can be heard who lists certain memories he shared with 'Loretta', his wife, for Google's AI to remember. However, Mahindra feels that irrespective of the age, most people will be affected by the short clip which has also been viewed more than 14 million times. 

Netizens call it 'lovely'

While Google's ad was already making rounds on the internet, many reactions came to the business tycoon's post as well. Most of the Twitter users applauded the ad and called it 'great use of technology', some of them even called it 'creepy' as Google 'knows a lot about us'. One of the internet users also called it 'lovely' and confessed that it had made him feel the same way as Mahindra. A Twitter user also said that Google knows how to 'tap' on a person's emotions. 

Published:
COMMENT
