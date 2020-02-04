Google's Superbowl Ad Strikes A Chord With Netizens, Gets Anand Mahindra Emotional

Google's latest Superbowl commercial this year has made people emotional including Anand Mahindra who shared the ad on Twitter with the caption, 'made me cry' on February 3. In the advertisement which was released on January 28, a voice of an elderly man can be heard who lists certain memories he shared with 'Loretta', his wife, for Google's AI to remember. However, Mahindra feels that irrespective of the age, most people will be affected by the short clip which has also been viewed more than 14 million times.

This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously. Perhaps it’s my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts... https://t.co/yfJPvvQ2uI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 3, 2020

Netizens call it 'lovely'

While Google's ad was already making rounds on the internet, many reactions came to the business tycoon's post as well. Most of the Twitter users applauded the ad and called it 'great use of technology', some of them even called it 'creepy' as Google 'knows a lot about us'. One of the internet users also called it 'lovely' and confessed that it had made him feel the same way as Mahindra. A Twitter user also said that Google knows how to 'tap' on a person's emotions.

@anandmahindra ji you're spot on; I'd urge you to imagine a scenario where we forget our marriage anniversary. It is petrifying. — Abhishek Deoraj (@abhideoraj) February 3, 2020

Yes. I am not even near that age, but I keep telling my GA all I have to. All my memories, to dos , reminders. Indispensible to me — Heroes Unite! (@Threekaal) February 3, 2020

Wonderful — SAMIR RIZVI (@sameerbhai) February 3, 2020

Technology can bring emotions to life. Great use of technology — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) February 3, 2020

that's true I left the same way — Ramesh Anumolu (@ranumolu) February 3, 2020

Simply awesome — Aijazbhat (@princeaijaz2003) February 4, 2020

Yes it was the best, I thought. — rajat singhal (@singhalrajat) February 3, 2020

Google knows how to tap the emotions. — Simba! (@smanohar_s) February 3, 2020

The next time someone at your charity (CEO🙄) tells you your donor comms are too emotional or personal....



Show them the Google Super Bowl ad. https://t.co/LWOT7qgKFM — Denisa Casement CFRE (@DenisaCasement) February 3, 2020

Did anyone else cry at the google Super Bowl ad?? — emily🌻 (@emi_egenberg) February 3, 2020

