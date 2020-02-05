Anand Mahindra Shares Motivational Quote On Twitter, Netizens Say 'never Quit'

Businessman Anand Mahindra is also known for sharing motivational videos and pictures on social media every now and then. The business tycoon is back again with another motivational tweet that he found in his '#whatsappwonderbox'. Mahindra just recently took to his official Twitter handle to share a quote that became a mid-week motivation for many on social media, who look up to his posts.

The quote Mahindra shared reads, "Keep going because you did not come this far just to come this far." The quote inspired Anand Mahindra so much that he is thinking to frame it and look at it at least once a day to recharge his batteries. The post, Mahindra shared has garnered more than 5,000 like on the microblogging platform and netizens are taking the opportunity to share some of their favorite quotes as well.

I think I’m going to frame this quote which showed up in my #whatsappwonderbox We’re all running our own marathons. I won’t be surprised if I find myself looking at this at least once a day to recharge my emotional ‘batteries’... pic.twitter.com/wfuI3gzITF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2020

Mahindra recently shared Google's Superbowl commercial on his Twitter handle and wrote that the ad made him cry. In the advertisement which was released on January 28, the voice of an elderly man can be heard listing certain memories he shared with 'Loretta', his wife, for Google's AI to remember. Mahindra was so moved by the advertisement that he shared it on social media and appreciated Google for making the beautiful content.

Thank you so much. This was much needed today 🙏 — Amrita (@amsharchas) February 4, 2020

Life is a marathon... and the path has twists and turns, ups and downs... but one has to keep running... not for victory but as a duty 😊 — Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) February 4, 2020

Never quit. Even if the history tells you that the road ahead is impossible #MyWonderBox 😊 — Vivek Jain 🇮🇳 (@jviveck) February 4, 2020

You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop.

- Rumi — farhan Akhtar (@MyWay88797299) February 4, 2020

