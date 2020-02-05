Union Budget
Anand Mahindra Shares Motivational Quote On Twitter, Netizens Say 'never Quit'

General News

Anand Mahindra just recently took to his official Twitter handle to share a quote that could easily become a mid-week motivation for many on social media.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Businessman Anand Mahindra is also known for sharing motivational videos and pictures on social media every now and then. The business tycoon is back again with another motivational tweet that he found in his '#whatsappwonderbox'. Mahindra just recently took to his official Twitter handle to share a quote that became a mid-week motivation for many on social media, who look up to his posts. 

#WednesdayMotivation

The quote Mahindra shared reads, "Keep going because you did not come this far just to come this far." The quote inspired Anand Mahindra so much that he is thinking to frame it and look at it at least once a day to recharge his batteries. The post, Mahindra shared has garnered more than 5,000 like on the microblogging platform and netizens are taking the opportunity to share some of their favorite quotes as well. 

Read: Anand Mahindra Inspired By Sanju Samson's Acrobatic Fielding In New Zealand T20I

Read: 'Samosas Now, Not Hamburgers': Anand Mahindra Quips As Arvind Krishna Becomes CEO Of IBM

Mahindra recently shared Google's Superbowl commercial on his Twitter handle and wrote that the ad made him cry. In the advertisement which was released on January 28, the voice of an elderly man can be heard listing certain memories he shared with 'Loretta', his wife, for Google's AI to remember. Mahindra was so moved by the advertisement that he shared it on social media and appreciated Google for making the beautiful content. 

Read: Google's Superbowl Ad Strikes A Chord With Netizens, Gets Anand Mahindra Emotional

Read: Anand Mahindra's Video On Importance Of Staying Humble Wins Internet
 

Published:
COMMENT
