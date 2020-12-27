Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A Bus Struggling To Get Past A Tunnel; Gives 2020 Reminder

With the pandemic hitting the entire world, 2020 has been a tough year for everyone. Taking to Twitter, Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video, showing an apt description of how the year 2020 passed. The video shows a bus struggling its way to get through a very narrow tunnel. In the caption Mahindra wrote, ''No video better communicates what it felt like to get through 2020!”. He has also used the hashtag: #whatsappwonderbox.

Bus trying to get through tunnel

The 2 minute 2 seconds short video clip begins with a bus trying to enter a very narrow tunnel. The bus driver might have had extreme difficulty getting the bus through the tunnel. However, in the middle, he manages to enter the tunnel, but it has become even more difficult for him to get the vehicle past the tunnel.

No video better communicates what it felt like to get through 2020! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/HayhSY5F3G — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 26, 2020

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 176K views with 6.6K likes. One Twitter user wrote, "The tunnel seems to have been made when (even) America was in the "bullock cart age"! If only they had the foresight to make it bigger that time itself... Anyway, super-tough Mahindra vehicles will now rub against the walls and widen it every time they pass through!". Another person wrote, "Very irresponsible attitude taken by the driver... What if it had got stuck there? What would have happened to the passengers...@anandmahindra sir your cars are known for safety of passengers". Tweeples can also be seen retweeting the video with their own caption. In the caption, one user wrote, "#COVID19 This is literally squeezing through an unforgettable year". Another person wrote, "This might seem funny, but in this situation you must know the people who have gone through 2020 and faced the wreath of virus definitely can thank God for their lives and this video is realising how close it was going through".

Oh god it gave me goosebumps https://t.co/sME8jF4e1a — लिपि का आभूषण (@LipikaB) December 27, 2020

At last 2020 passed !!!!

Let's see what is about #2021goals https://t.co/aihxuLETa5 — Dharaviमुंबई🌇 (@Dharavi12) December 27, 2020

Was claustrophobic just watching the video!

Hope the pressure 2020 put people and systems under will make for good metamorphosis ... #2021Wishes https://t.co/n6CTz3JYmG — मीनाक्षी Ⓥ (@meeMeenakshi) December 27, 2020

Time is always same it's just us who make it different https://t.co/miH6IrS2jY — Tanmay Moitra (@MoitraTanmay) December 26, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/anandmahindra)

