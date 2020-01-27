The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Video Of Specially-abled Man

General News

Anand Mahindra shared an amputee's video who can be seen climbing on a pole wearing a tricolor T-shirt as he boldly balances his body forming the flag.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group and a billionaire business conglomerate, shared an inspiring video on Twitter Monday morning that has left the social media users exceedingly determined and motivated. In the video, shared by the business tycoon, an amputee can be seen climbing on a pole wearing a tricolor T-shirt as he boldly balances his body vertical forming the Indian National Flag.

True spirit of valour

The man portrays true spirit of valour despite being differently-abled as he bravely stretches horizontal to the pole sprawling into the formation. Mahindra said in the caption that such videos help the people amass great inspiration and cease to be a sorry figure or making complaints to oneself. He said that the act portrayed by the man reminds of the larger cause that people must be dedicated to that pushes to achieve great things.

Read Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Declined To Host Fundraiser For Tulsi Gabbard: Report

Read Tom Brady Stuns Twitterati With Cheeky Dig At Retiring Eli Manning's Super Bowl Wins

He also mentioned that the video was in context to the republic day and he was ideally supposed to share it a day ago, however, he had received it this morning and therefore feels compelled to share it with his audience. He added that it was never too late to share something inspiring.

 

 

 

The internet has widely circulated the video giving forward an inspirational story to enkindle Monday's motivation amongst the users. It has been viewed over 80.9k times and has 3.5k retweets and over 18.2k likes. The users admired the man’s incredible strength and will power to not give up. Some said that the clip shared an important life lesson and thanked Mahindra for sharing it. A user pointed out that being physically healthy, and the fit was one of the great fortunes of being alive.

Read US President Trump Says "no Thanks" On Twitter To Iran's Conditional Negotiation Offer

Read Twitter Loses It Over Whether Nick Jonas Has 'food Stuck In His Teeth', Singer Clarifies

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
MUSLIM BOARD IN SC
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA