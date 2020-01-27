Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Video Of Specially-abled Man

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group and a billionaire business conglomerate, shared an inspiring video on Twitter Monday morning that has left the social media users exceedingly determined and motivated. In the video, shared by the business tycoon, an amputee can be seen climbing on a pole wearing a tricolor T-shirt as he boldly balances his body vertical forming the Indian National Flag.

Would have posted this yesterday but I received it only this morning. However it’s never too late to see something that inspires us; something that makes us stop feeling sorry for ourselves; something that reminds us that having a larger cause enables us to do great things... pic.twitter.com/HrU4FGA5ZV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 27, 2020

True spirit of valour

The man portrays true spirit of valour despite being differently-abled as he bravely stretches horizontal to the pole sprawling into the formation. Mahindra said in the caption that such videos help the people amass great inspiration and cease to be a sorry figure or making complaints to oneself. He said that the act portrayed by the man reminds of the larger cause that people must be dedicated to that pushes to achieve great things.

He also mentioned that the video was in context to the republic day and he was ideally supposed to share it a day ago, however, he had received it this morning and therefore feels compelled to share it with his audience. He added that it was never too late to share something inspiring.

Respect — Md Kassim A Ra (@KassimARah) January 27, 2020

All about passion to inspire nation — Awanish Kumar (@awanish_908) January 27, 2020

Totally inspiring....Everything is possible . BE POSITIVE 🇮🇳 — Nikunj (@Nikunj38444005) January 27, 2020

Every day I get new inspiration and reason to be more strong. This is awesome Sir!



Thanks for sharing. — Brijesh Kumar Awasthi (@my_awasthi_ji) January 27, 2020

In my opinion that’s a great patriotism towards country 👍 — Âmïyã Śãh (@amiyasah60) January 27, 2020

The internet has widely circulated the video giving forward an inspirational story to enkindle Monday's motivation amongst the users. It has been viewed over 80.9k times and has 3.5k retweets and over 18.2k likes. The users admired the man’s incredible strength and will power to not give up. Some said that the clip shared an important life lesson and thanked Mahindra for sharing it. A user pointed out that being physically healthy, and the fit was one of the great fortunes of being alive.

