Tom Brady Stuns Twitterati With Cheeky Dig At Retiring Eli Manning's Super Bowl Wins

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning held his final press conference as a Giants player of Friday night (Saturday IST). The 39-year-old unsurprisingly got emotional during his retirement speech as he bid farewell to his beloved Giants. Giants posted a compilation video that featured congratulatory messages from several of his former teammates and opponents. American singer Usher attended Manning's farewell ceremony while others like Jonas Brothers, Chrissy Constanza, Mark McGrath, Tracy Morgan paid tribute to the retiring Giants quarterback.

Eli Manning found David Tyree for one of the greatest plays of all time to beat the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII ...



The helmet catch 🙌 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/FxLi747YYh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2020

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Dethrones Tom Brady As Top NFL Merchandise Seller In 2019

Eli Manning retirement: Tom Brady posts a cheeky message

However, among all the messages and tributes, a tweet from New England Patriots star Tom Brady stood out. The 42-year-old is widely considered as Manning's greatest rival in the NFL. Brady congratulated Eli Manning but made sure he reminded everyone of his rivalry, with a sly dig posting 'wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls'.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

The rivalry between the quarterbacks stems from their Super Bowl games in 2007 and 2011. Patriots hunt for a fourth Super Bowl win in seven years was brought to an abrupt halt by Eli Manning's Giants in 2007. Eli Manning repeated the feat four years later when he beat Patriots and notably Tom Brady again in the 2011 Super Bowl. Eli Manning not only outplayed his counterpart but also won the Super Bowl MVP in both the games.

Manning finished his NFL career with 2 Super Bowl rings, 366 touchdowns, 244 interceptions and over 57000 passing yards. Meanwhile, Tom Brady won six Super Bowl rings in his career, cementing his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. However, losing twice to Manning might have surely stung the 42-year-old.

Also Read | Tom Brady Headliner Even In The Super Bowl He's Sitting Out

Eli Manning responds to Tom Brady

While the duo shared an intense rivalry on the field, Eli Manning has repeatedly stated that they share mutual respect off the field. According to The MMQB, Manning responded to Tom Brady's post stating 'We joke about it a little bit, but it's not really funny to him.'

Eli Manning: We joke around about this but it’s not real funny to him#ThankYouEli https://t.co/2e4y8x4biC — New York Giants (@Giants) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Reveals How Tom Brady's Advice Helped Him Win AFC Championship With Chiefs

Social media reacts to Tom Brady's message to Eli Manning

The Entire NFL & Fans alike should be celebrating #ELIMANNING

He took Two rings away from Tom The Terrific with Zero Hall Of Famers around him. #Eli #FullDisruption @iamrapaport is now LIVE pic.twitter.com/DX9TNdcorv — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 24, 2020

Damn you Tom why you gotta be so classy pic.twitter.com/Ug5uLTpC6N — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) January 24, 2020

Let the man have his moment..Skip the last part .Just congrats would have been enough. Haven't you won enough?? 🙄 — Claymore K (@ClaymoreKwaram1) January 24, 2020

Also Read | NFL Fans Pay Tribute To Eli Manning For Beating Tom Brady's Patriots In 2 Super Bowls