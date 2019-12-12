The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anand Mahindra Shares Most Timely Message From His 'Whatsapp Wonder Box'

General News

Anand Mahindra has shared a most timely message from his 'Whatsapp Wonder Box' which includes a very funny meme that has been reacted by the Twitteratis.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Famous Industrialist, Anand Mahindra is not only active in social media but also often shares some wonderful and inspiring messages and videos. Recently he shared a most timely message from his 'Whatsapp Wonder Box'. He posted a funny picture of a chimpanzee closing its eyes with a message embedded on the picture which reads, "That moment when you think its Friday but its really Wednesday". His post managed to garner around 2.5k likes, 161 retweets, and 112 comments.

READ: Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Video Of 72-year-old Woman Doing Intense Workout


Through that funny meme, he was trying to explain the feelings of the common people during the start of weekends. People generally enjoy their weekends which includes spending time with their families, shopping, partying, hanging out, etc. His post received mixed reactions from the Twitteratis.

READ: Anand Mahindra Thanks Lyricist Gulzar For His 'mobile' Poetry, Fans Call It 'fake'

Take a look at the reactions:

A user wrote that, "That means you're really waiting for Friday"

The second user wrote, "No, that's how I react when a SUV (could be a Mahindra or a Toyota) - tails me with its high beam on.....in the bumper to bumper traffic of Delhi. Ironically, it happens quite often!"

The third user wrote a funny comment, "Once Wednesday passes Friday is near".

Another user, "Friday the 13th is just 2 day away".

READ: Anand Mahindra Hails Brave Firefighter Who Rescued 11 People Stuck In Delhi Building

READ: Anand Mahindra Meets A Visiting Prince Charles; Here's What Happened

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST