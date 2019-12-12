Anand Mahindra Shares Most Timely Message From His 'Whatsapp Wonder Box'

Famous Industrialist, Anand Mahindra is not only active in social media but also often shares some wonderful and inspiring messages and videos. Recently he shared a most timely message from his 'Whatsapp Wonder Box'. He posted a funny picture of a chimpanzee closing its eyes with a message embedded on the picture which reads, "That moment when you think its Friday but its really Wednesday". His post managed to garner around 2.5k likes, 161 retweets, and 112 comments.

Never has a more timely, relevant and appropriate message been posted in my #whatsappwonderbox !! pic.twitter.com/s4QEW7D5v6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 11, 2019



Through that funny meme, he was trying to explain the feelings of the common people during the start of weekends. People generally enjoy their weekends which includes spending time with their families, shopping, partying, hanging out, etc. His post received mixed reactions from the Twitteratis.

Take a look at the reactions:

A user wrote that, "That means you're really waiting for Friday"

The second user wrote, "No, that's how I react when a SUV (could be a Mahindra or a Toyota) - tails me with its high beam on.....in the bumper to bumper traffic of Delhi. Ironically, it happens quite often!"

The third user wrote a funny comment, "Once Wednesday passes Friday is near".

Another user, "Friday the 13th is just 2 day away".

Sir you are the bigg boss. For you every day is sunday. Its up to you how you want to drive your day. — Udai Karan Mathur (@mathurudai) December 11, 2019

but sir for us in Saudi, Wednesday is Friday as our weekends are Fri- Sat — Madhu S (@mbmclass1990) December 11, 2019

Not me, I am already counting my days to go on a trip to the Heart of India. Oh god there are two weeks still! :( pic.twitter.com/GyI2UZNTdJ — Brajeshjha (@Brajeshjha) December 12, 2019

