Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Anand Mahindra Inspired By Sanju Samson's Acrobatic Fielding In New Zealand T20I

Cricket News

Sanju Samson's superhuman effort in the 8th over of the New Zealand chase could potentially be seen as a match-winning moment in the fifth NZ vs IND T20I.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

The final T20I between India and New Zealand had the Blackcaps being well on their way to chase India's total down but in the end, the Kiwis somehow fell short of victory by just 7 runs. The root of India's fifth T20I victory could very well be traced back to the 8th over of the Kiwi chase. Sanju Samson, finally getting a chance in the Indian team, made an incredible effort on the boundary rope to prevent what seemed like a certain six from Ross Taylor. Taylor went on to make 53 off 47 deliveries but could have made even more, had Samson not exhibited his impressive agility.

ALSO READ | 'Samosas now, not Hamburgers': Anand Mahindra quips as Arvind Krishna becomes CEO of IBM

New Zealand vs India 2020: Anand Mahindra takes inspiration from Sanju Samson's effort

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Monday and tweeted a photo of Samson's spectacular effort. The caption that Mahindra posted along with it had the industry veteran reflecting on the inspiration that the photo gave him for the new week. Here is the tweet.

The tweet was shared by many and even reached Samson himself, here is what the wicketkeeper batsman had to say.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra shares inspiring video of specially-abled man

Here is what Samson's fans had to say about his match-winning effort.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Sanju Samson trolled by Twitterati after disappointing performance

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Indian fans seen with 'We Miss You Dhoni' placards after Sanju Samson dismissal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARMAAN - ANISSA WEDDING
CM UDDHAV ON PENDING GST DUES
PM MODI HIGHLIGHTS BUDGET BENEFITS
ANIL WITH DAWOOD? SONAM CLARIFIES
GOA DYCM ON 'DALITSTAN'
AAP LAUNCHES AAPFLIX