Anand Mahindra Inspired By Sanju Samson's Acrobatic Fielding In New Zealand T20I

The final T20I between India and New Zealand had the Blackcaps being well on their way to chase India's total down but in the end, the Kiwis somehow fell short of victory by just 7 runs. The root of India's fifth T20I victory could very well be traced back to the 8th over of the Kiwi chase. Sanju Samson, finally getting a chance in the Indian team, made an incredible effort on the boundary rope to prevent what seemed like a certain six from Ross Taylor. Taylor went on to make 53 off 47 deliveries but could have made even more, had Samson not exhibited his impressive agility.

New Zealand vs India 2020: Anand Mahindra takes inspiration from Sanju Samson's effort

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Monday and tweeted a photo of Samson's spectacular effort. The caption that Mahindra posted along with it had the industry veteran reflecting on the inspiration that the photo gave him for the new week. Here is the tweet.

I don’t think I need to explain this pic to anyone in India or New Zealand. It’s my screensaver for this week. No better Monday morning inspiration... pic.twitter.com/YHyFKq6lmN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 3, 2020

The tweet was shared by many and even reached Samson himself, here is what the wicketkeeper batsman had to say.

Here is what Samson's fans had to say about his match-winning effort.

Runout of Tom Bruce was also incredible. Asking KL Rahul to come forward to catch the throw. Even if he didn't contribute with bat he won the hearts of many. #SanjuSamson — jibin elavunkal (@jeemon1985) February 3, 2020

Saju bhaiii play well in IPL need to see u in T20world cup😍 with lots of loveeee — reuben m rajan (@reubenmrajan) February 3, 2020

Superman Sanju saved another Super over 😜 — PRAMOD (@PRAMOD_K83) February 3, 2020

