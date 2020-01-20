Anand Mahindra's Video On Importance Of Staying Humble Wins Internet

Apart from making affordable SUVs, businessman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing motivational videos on social media every now and then. Recently, the business tycoon shared a video on the importance of staying humble even if you occupy a senior position in your field. In the video shared by Anand Mahindra, British-American author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek talks about why we are all entitled to styrofoam cup.

Inspirational post

In the video, Simon Sinek says, "There was a former Undersecretary of Defence who was invited to give a speech at a large conference and he was standing on the stage with his cup of coffee in a styrofoam cup and he took a sip of his coffee and he smiled as he looked down at the coffee and he said, you know last year I spoke at this exact same conference. Last year I was still the Undersecretary and they flew me here business class and when I arrived at the airport there was someone to pick me up. They checked me into a hotel and when I came down to the lobby the next morning there was someone to greet me and they drove me here to the same venue. They took me through the back entrance and took me into the green room and handed me a cup of coffee in a beautiful ceramic cup."

"I was no longer the Undersecretary. I flew here coach. I took a taxi to my hotel and I checked myself in. When I came down the lobby this morning I took another taxi to this venue. I came in the front door and found my way backstage and when I asked someone do you have any coffee he pointed to the coffee machine in the corner and I poured myself a cup of coffee into this styrofoam cup here. He says the lesson is the ceramic cup was never meant for me, it was meant for the position I held. I deserve the styrofoam cup," Simon added in his speech.

Sharing Sinek's video, Anand Mahindra asked people to stay humble and why it is important to do so, even if you occupy a senior position in your job. In his tweet, Anand Mahindra also compared the styrofoam cup with a 'Kulhad' a traditional handle-less cup from India that is meant to be disposable. Ever since Anand Mahindra shared the video on January 19, it has garnered more than 92,000 views and over 8,000 likes.

A good metaphor. Staying humble is not always easy when you enjoy a senior position in your field. But it’s critical if you want to stay curious and keep learning. Remember the only thing we’re all entitled to is a ‘styrofoam cup.’ Or as we would say in India—a clay ‘Kulhad!’ pic.twitter.com/GcHFlcEIgO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 19, 2020

