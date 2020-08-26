Anand Mahindra Exults At Mumbai's New RoRo Ferry; Wants To Check It Out In Person

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra who is known also for his viral posts on microblogging site Twitter has once again shared a video showing the interiors of the RoRo ferry service in Mumbai. The Mahindra Group Chairman has appreciated the service and expressed his interest in using it once the Coronavirus situation subsides in the country. The ferry runs between the Gateway of India and Mandwa jetty in Mumbai.

The video shared showed the well-maintained, lush interiors of the RoRo ferry that won over Mahindra. He called it a 'great experience', and felt that it should have been available 'eons ago'. He also shared the images of the car-carrying section of the Mumbai to Mandwa RoRo ferry.

'Looks like a great experience'

In his tweet, he wrote,“ Received this video of the passenger section of the RoRo ferry service between Gateway of India and Mandwa in Mumbai. Looks like a great experience that should have been available eons ago. Waiting for Covid to subside so I can check it out in person."

Received this video of the passenger section of the RoRo ferry service between Gateway of India and Mandwa in Mumbai. Looks like a great experience that should have been available aeons ago. Waiting for Covid to subside so I can check it out in person. pic.twitter.com/Qd2bfOk54S — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 25, 2020

The car-carrying section of the Mumbai to Mandwa RoRo ferry... pic.twitter.com/dFHAccCqxd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 25, 2020

Replying to the appreciation, the company running the RoRo ferry, M2M Ferries responded to the tweet by saying, “Thank you so much for your kind words! We can’t wait to have you experience in person the convenience, the safety and ease of use that we have to offer onboard M2M Ferries."

Thank you so much for your kind words! We can’t wait to have you experience in person the convenience, the safety and ease of use that we have to offer onboard M2M Ferries. — M2M Ferries (@M2M_Ferries) August 25, 2020

Netizens react to the RoRo ferry service

I travelled by it a few days ago. Was excellent. — Skipper (@FlyingMariner) August 25, 2020

Wow thats is good to see such travel options for water ways in Mumbai, and hoping they are run ethically, great idea to make the most of river transport as an alternatives and this is so well run #MakeInIndia — Sandeep Babber (@hardcrackIT) August 25, 2020

You are soo much like us, soo connected, rooted and simple. Waiting for corona to end and resume life, you are a great inspiration sir — Ankita Walia (@AnkitaWalia9) August 25, 2020

Impressive!!i pressed the video without readin d content n presumed it to be abroad.hope it is maintained in the same spirit.cant wait to hop on! — Ridaism✈️ (@wanderlustrids) August 25, 2020

water ways vehicles made by Mahindra's🛳️🚈................, That's new invention n profit more from this n racing ⛵ boat adventure on 😇👍. — Mohit (@Mohit70950879) August 25, 2020

About the RoRo Ferry service

The RoRo ferry means 'Roll on and Roll off' where passengers can carry their cars across the sea. The Mumbai to Mandwa RoRo ferry service resumed from 20 August and has released its travel schedule up to 4 September. The ferry reduced a 4-hour travel to 1 hour.

