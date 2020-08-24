Anand Mahindra Shares Video Showing Strength Of Togetherness, Netizens Inspired | WATCH

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has brought pain and misery to everyone, even the slightest of hope can brighten up anybody’s day. And Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s latest post which perfectly captures the power of unity provides just the ray of hope everyone needs to win the battle against COVID-19.

The chairman of Mahindra Group is not just known for his exceptional business acumen, but also for his motivational, inspiring and witty social media posts. The business tycoon, who frequently engages with his followers using creative, witty and hilarious posts, shared yet another inspiring post. Mahindra took to Twitter to share a clip that instantly caught everyone’s attention.

The video shows four men settling into chairs which are placed in very close proximity to each other. Once they are all seated, a man goes around in a circle, directing the group to lay their heads on each other’s laps. After this he begins removing the chairs beneath the men one by one. And once all the chairs are removed, the men are still able to hold each other in the same position. Check out the video here:

Something I saw a while back, but good for Sunday viewing. The only way we make it out of this crisis is if we do it all together... pic.twitter.com/XaE48adS7a — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2020

Anand Mahindra's post piques people's curiosity

Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the post has garnered over 17,000 likes and has accumulated more than 2 lakh views and over 2,000 retweets. While some people appreciated the power of unity, others pointed out that the group is not following the health guidelines of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Check out the reactions here:

Neat! That's an activity for many this weekend! Sometimes it needs a gentle removal of a support system to realise that we CAN survive without things we thought were indispensable to our existences.. — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) August 23, 2020

Amazing teamwork by 4. Trusted the person who removed chairs and fellow mates. How did they get back on feet, though? — Rekha R Shenoy (@RekhaShenoy4) August 23, 2020

Lets try anand, pick some chairs and come home. We do it together.

With you being a partner, one thing is sure that nobody will ever fall.

Regards — JAY VARMA (@JAY_VARMA_1) August 23, 2020

Yes sir @anandmahindra it is the only way out if we all do it together, but not like together together, if you know what I mean, stay home save lives, " you must stay home".... — akshay (@Mrakshay_raj) August 23, 2020

Wow....I would like to try it with my friends too. Looks simple and magical. Thank you Sir for the post. — MP Tiwari (@MPTiwar01654904) August 23, 2020

Mahindra, who is known for sharing inspirational quotes and anecdotes on social media, never shies away from speaking his mind. On Independence Day this year, the 65-year-old business mogul had shared a video of a young child adorably singing the Indian national anthem and said that he listens to the video every year. Mahindra, also known for his social work, recently shared a dose of philosophy with his followers, quoting Dr Steve Maraboli.

(Image credit: PTI)

