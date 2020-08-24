Good News: Anand Mahindra To Fund MP Boy Whose Father Cycled 105 Km To Reach Exam Center

On August 20, Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra tweeted that he would financially support the “heroic parent” who cycled over 105 km to take his son to the exam center. The father of the standard Xth student was toiling to fulfill his child’s dream of becoming a “successful officer”. Sharing the news of MP’s tribal labourer from Dhar district, who travelled 251 kilometers in southwest capital Bhopal, Mahindra wrote in the tweet that these were aspirations that fuelled the nation’s progress. Further, in the post, he wrote that his charity Mahindra Rise will call the ‘inspiring news’ as a “Rise Story”.

Confirming that the Mahindra foundation would be privileged to fund the young boy named Ashish’s education, Mahindra appealed to the journalists to connect the boy’s father named Shobhram with the foundation. While the 38-year-old man was illiterate and had no privilege to get educated, he insisted that he realized the importance of education and wouldn’t want his kid to miss class 10 supplementary exams. Despite no automobile, or public transport available, the father of the kid cycled his way covering a huge road distance to ensure his son made it to the examination center. Shobhram also did not have any money amid the coronavirus pandemic. Madhya Pradesh government's "Ruk Jana Nahin" scheme gave his son an opportunity to pass subjects to students they couldn’t clear in the first attempt. Not wanting his son to miss the chance, the father cycled to the centre so his son’s year does not go waste.

Internet appreciated Mahindra’s initiative

"We don't have money or even a motorcycle. Nobody helps. But for improving my son's life, I brought him to Dhar for appearing in the examination on a bicycle," PTI quoted Shobhram as saying. "We carried food and other eatables with us for sustaining ourselves in Dhar for two-three days. We started on Monday and after spending a few hours of the night at Manawar town, we reached Dhar on Tuesday morning just before the start of the exam," he added. Internet appreciated Mahindra’s initiative, another kid’s achievement whose mother is a poor ragpicker and father a coolie. Users lauded the business tycoon, saying, the kid will surely serve the society in ways unimaginable if guided properly.

@VenuNarukulla Yes, country is so large and resources are limited. When there is a restriction in movement, may be authorities should have made arrangement! However, don't think govt can provide for all! Every gesture of citizens like us counts! — Mayank Dave (@davemayank) August 21, 2020

Yes... This little boy is a role model for the entire student community in india. Work and learn, never complain and be happy... This is what I read from his lovely face. — Premjith Prabhakaran (Premji) (@premjipremji) August 21, 2020

I think the father is so determined that he will look after himself. India has to develop old age facilities so they can live with dignity. Love however from son would all that is required. — Amit Mehta (@admehta585) August 20, 2020

