Now, Sita Idol Desecrated In Andhra Pradesh; BJP Slams CM Jagan Amid Third Such Incident

A Goddess Sita idol was found broken in the Sitaram Temple near Pandit Nehru Busstop in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, following which BJP Andhra Pradesh national secretary Sunil Deodhar slammed CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said, "despite yesterday's drama by YSRCP party and TDP leaders, attacks on temples continue." Pointing towards a pair of previous incidents of diety idol desecration, Deodhar questioned CM Reddy as to why is it happening only with Hindus. He also said, "size/type/age of idol is immaterial."

Hitting out at the Andhra Pradesh CM, BJP's Sunil Deodhar said, "Enough is enough. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shouldn't your silence and inaction be considered as hidden support to the miscreants? Are you taking Hindu sentiments for a ride? Ironically, all Hindu leaders of YCP too are silent. Aren't they aware that people won't spare them."

Chandrababu Naidu slams idol desecration

In a stinging attack on Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in the context of temple and idol desecration, TDP president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he is a "betrayer of Hindus." Demanding an explanation from CM Reddy and a CBI probe, the former CM asked as to why has he not visited the temple till now to express solidarity, while also pointing out that such religious intolerance has increased in Andhra Pradesh under YSRCP government. Naidu made the comments during his visit to the Ramateertham temple and also alleged that CM Reddy was a Christian, and therefore not a single accused person has been arrested so far.

Naidu said, "Jagan Reddy may be a Christian. But thinking that he can use this power to converts Hindus is wrong. If people in power resort to religious conversions, it amounts to betrayal. One should not show such religious intolerance. 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan resounds in Ayodhya’s Ram temple. Similarly, Ramateertham Rama temple has always been held in high respect in North Andhra. In such a temple, miscreants have vandalised Lord Rama idol but the government was not taking any steps to catch the culprits."

A 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama at the Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam in Vizianagaram district and Lord Subrahmanya Swamy's idol in Lord Vigneshwara temple of Rajahmundry district were found in a desecrated condition in the last few days, before the Sita idol.

