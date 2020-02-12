Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets PM Modi; Gifts Him Statuette Of Lord Balaji

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi. CM Reddy had a discussion on multiple issues with the Prime Minister, and also gave him a gift - a statuette of Lord Balaji.

Jagan meets PM

The two leaders had a discussion on multiple subjects and the meeting is said to have been attended by YCP MPs and party leaders Vijayasair Reddy and Mithun Reddy.

The meeting comes weeks after the Jagan-led government went ahead with the three capital formation for Andhra Pradesh which recognized the establishment of an executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool. The Bill was passed in the state legislature on January 20.

The move has been opposed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu who has said that it will be a burden on the exchequer and that it has no benefits.

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh had been protesting for months against the plan. They have stated that their land will be taken away by the government.

Earlier, Union Minister Nityanand Rai had said that the Central government will not be interfering in the three capital plan of CM Reddy. Rai was responding to a question posed on the subject by Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla. "It is for each state to decide on the capital within its territory," he had said.

