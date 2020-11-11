Andhra Govt Imposes Fresh Restriction On Fireworks; Only Green Crackers To Be Sold & Used

Amid the row over the ban by several States on bursting crackers during Diwali, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders restricting the use of firecrackers in the state. There is no ban on bursting firecrackers in Andhra Pradesh, but only green crackers are to be sold and used. The NGT, citing the latest research, had said that air pollution is an important co-factor increasing the risk of mortality from COVID-19.

As per the official order, crackers should be burnt for 2 hours only, i.e., from 8 PM to 10 PM only. Additionally, all shops selling crackers should maintain a 10 feet distance between shops and purchasers should maintain a 6 feet distance. People have been advised to wash hands with soap instead of hand sanitizer while bursting crackers and lighting lamps.

AP imposes restrictions on fireworks

READ: Tripura bans bursting of firecrackers during Diwali

Several other states including West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and Sikkim have decided to ban firecrackers due to coronavirus. However, the cracker sellers in Delhi had requested the NGT to rethink on the ban as sales in the largest cracker market in Delhi plunged amid the health and environment crisis with an average loss of 50 to 60 per cent. The Rajasthan Government has even imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for those found selling crackers, while the one found bursting crackers will be fined for Rs 2,000.

READ: UP govt calls for celebrating Diwali by using digital technology

Meanwhile, Karnataka too, which had earlier stated that it will issue an order banning crackers, has now allowed the sale and use of green crackers as per Supreme Court guidelines and urged the citizens to use only green crackers which are less damaging as told by amicus curiae to the NGT.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had appealed to the people on Saturday to celebrate the festival in a simple way by using only green crackers. The Chief Secretary said that only green crackers will be sold from Saturday to November 16 in an open space where social distancing can be maintained.

READ: After initial ban, Haryana allows sale and bursting of crackers for 2 hours during Diwali

READ: Assam allows firecrackers during Diwali, says 'self-restraint key to combat COVID'