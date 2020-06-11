Andhra CM Launches 'Jagananna Chedodu' Scheme For Tailors, Barbers And Washermen

Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday launched 'Jagananna Chedodu'- a financial scheme to provide assistance to the tailors, barbers and washermen. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy informed that Rs 10,000 was provided to 2.47 lakh beneficiaries by transferring a total amount of Rs 247 crores directly into their bank accounts under the unencumbered mode.

The amount was provided to the beneficiaries' bank accounts under the unencumbered mode, which means the banks are not allowed to deduct this amount towards previous loans of the beneficiaries if any, the official press release stated.

The Chief Minister further informed that 'Vidya Deevena kit' will be given to students once schools in the state will be reopened in August. Through this, the students will receive three pairs of uniforms, shoes, socks, books, and bags.

"We have seen how these sections have suffered during the lockdown. On August 3, when the schools reopen we are giving Vidya Deevena kit, which includes three pairs of uniform, shoes, socks, books, bags. We are providing cloth sufficient for three pairs of uniform to the students," Reddy said.

Launch of 'Rythu Bharosa Kendras'

A week back the state government had launched Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) for supplying seeds, fertilisers, and seedlings to the farmers practicing agriculture, aquaculture, and horticulture across the State. RBKs will bring revolutionary changes in the villages across the State said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launch from his camp office.

The Chief Minister informed that about Rs 10,200 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of around 49 lakh farmers. The government will assist every farmer starting from the seeds to purchase of crops, an official statement said.

