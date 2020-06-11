Andhra Pradesh BJP Attacks YSRCP As SC Upholds State Election Commissioner's Reinstatement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay Andhra Pradesh High Court order reinstating Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner (SEC). BJP unit of Andhra Pradesh has welcomed the Supreme Court order with party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini calling it a lesson for the YSRCP led state Government.

"We welcome the Supreme Court Judgement on Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. SC has refused to stay Andhra HC orders in the SEC case and asked the defendants (Andhra Pradesh Government) to file counters in four weeks. It is a lesson for the ruling YSRCP Government. However SC did not mention anything specifically about the re-appointment of Ramesh in this judgement," Yamini said in a video message.

"This judgement was expected as Andhra Pradesh has approached SC with a clear mala fide interest, just to satisfy their ill decisions are correct. The State should respect the Judiciary, officers and constitutional bodies and stop misusing crores of public money. BJP is not doing any favour to any individual. However, we are supporting the constitution. Andhra Pradesh HC has already given judgement against Andhra Pradhesh government, it is the time for the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to rethink on his advisors and advocates who are helping and advising him," she added.

Targeting the Jagan Reddy government, she recalled another Supreme Court judgement which went against the state government in connection with painting of Government buildings with colours of the YSRCP party flag.

"This is not the first time SC has given a similar kind of judgement. Earlier in the case of the colouring of all the government buildings with the YSRCP colour, Andhra Pradesh Government was defeated," she said.

The SC refused to stay order of the high court which on May 29, had struck down the Ordinance promulgated on April 10 by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, curtailing the tenure of the SEC from five to three years.

Reacting on the SC decision and the celebration of the opposition, senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court has not given verdict in State Election Commissioner (SEC) case, but rejected only to give stay in favour of the State Government.

(With ANI inputs)