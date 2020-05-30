Andhra Pradesh Govt Launches 'Rythu Bharosa Kendras' For Farmers Across State

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday launched Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) for supplying seeds, fertilisers, and seedlings to the farmers practicing agriculture, aquaculture, and horticulture across the State. RBKs will bring revolutionary changes in the villages across the State said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launch from his camp office.

The Chief Minister informed that about Rs 10,200 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of around 49 lakh farmers. The government will assist every farmer starting from the seeds to purchase of crops, an official statement said.

"An integrated 1,55,251 call center has been set up under agri-related sector to give suggestions to farmers. RBKs will also function as training centres for farmers and knowledge centres as well," the CMO said in the statement.

Tenant farmers will also be identified under Rythu Bharosa and the government certified seeds and pesticides will be supplied to these farmers, Reddy said. Additionally, Rs 2,000 crores budget has been allocated to provide zero per cent interest loans. Under the RBK, labs will be constituted in 147 assembly constituencies for soil testing, checking the quality of the crop and seeds, etc, the statement informed.

"A list has been prepared that provides Minimum Support Price to the crops. The RBKs will be a major help for crop marketing besides acting as training and knowledge centres," the statement said.

90 per cent of the promises fulfilled: Reddy

Reddy said that the YSRCP manifesto was prepared to solve all the issues highlighted during the padayatra and added that so far 90 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto has been fulfilled. "Of the 129 promises made 77 have been implemented and 36 are ready to be implemented and 16 will also be implemented soon. Though not mentioned in the manifesto, 40 other promises were also implemented," he said.

(With agency inputs)