Andhra: CPI Leader Expresses Happiness Over SC's Stand On Reinstating Ramesh Kumar As SEC

Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K Narayana on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's refusal to stay Andhra Pradesh High Court's order over reinstating N Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC). According to the CPI member, removing SEC through an ordinance was a big mistake.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Narayana said, "Intelligentsia and the judiciary were saying the same. But the Jagan Mohan government acted adamantly. It had not accepted the High Court verdict and gone to the Supreme Court. Now it has to face negation at the Supreme Court too. The bench warned the Jagan government in a harsh tone, not to play with constitutional bodies."

The CPI leader further added that the Chief Minister's attitude is insulting to the Telugu people. Urging him to apologise to the public, the CPI member requested the CM Reddy to not take any "hasty decisions" in the future.

Read: Amid SEC row, Naidu takes aim at YSRCP for its 'vengeful attitude & anti-people policies'

AP HC quashes ordinance

In a major setback to the Andhra Pradesh CM, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and M Satyanarayana Murthy on May 29 quashed the ordinance issued by the AP government curtailing the tenure of the State Election Commissioner and ordered the reinstatement of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the SEC. The bench had ruled that the state government did not have the power to issue an ordinance under Section 213 of the Constitution.

Earlier, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had described Kumar as 'casteist' and accessed him of inclination towards Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Read: 'Andhra HC verdict on re-instating Ramesh Kumar as SEC big blow to YSRCP Govt': GVL Rao

Postponement of local body polls

The controversy was sparked off after N Ramesh Kumar had decided to postpone the local body polls, which were scheduled on March 21 and March 23, due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the AP Chief Minister had slammed the SEC's move alleging him of acting the behest of Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy later met the AP Governor to complain against the SEC.

On April 10, the state government brought in an ordinance to reduce the tenure of SEC from five to three years in order to end Kumar's term who was appointed in 2016. However, the AP High Court and the apex court had upheld the decision to postpone the elections because of the pandemic.

Read: Andhra Pradesh minister slams TDP, asks reason for 'intervening' in SEC issue

Read: Big blow for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as HC quashes ordinance, reinstates SEC

(With ANI Inputs)