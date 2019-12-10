Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Leads TDP Protest Against State Govt Demanding Fair MSP For Farmers

A protest was staged near Andhra Pradesh state Assembly by the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) under the leadership of its chief N Chandrababu Naidu for farmers' crop that was promised by Jaganmohan Reddy-led state government. Carrying onions, palm and groundnuts with them, the farmers alleged that the state government is neither providing MSP for their agriculture produces nor procuring them.

'Both consumers and farmers are suffering and bleeding'

Speaking to news agency ANI, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu said: "In Andhra, farmers are suffering as there is no purchase and no MSP for their crops. All farmers are worried. Even after cultivation crop is ready, nobody is there to buy the crop, which is the biggest challenge." He said the Andhra government had promised Rs 3,000 cr for MSP but not a single penny has been spent so far. "Both consumers and farmers are suffering and bleeding," he added.

Naidu protested against onion price hike

On Monday, Naidu along with his party leaders had staged a protest against the sharp increase in onion prices. They wore onion garlands around their necks and protested at the fire station near the state secretariat in Venkatapalem village in Amaravati. The TDP leaders had also carried a big onion model while a weighing scale, with gold on one side and onions on the other, was also seen at the protest to suggest that the vegetable has become a precious commodity with the skyrocketing prices.

Raising slogans against the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government, Naidu marched towards the state assembly where they were stopped by the police when they tried to enter inside the premises. This action by the police led to a verbal altercation between them and TDP leaders.

Andhra Government subsidises onion prices

The Andhra Pradesh government has spent over Rs. 10 crores procuring around 16,000 quintal onions since November 15 and providing it to consumers at subsidised rates as less as Rs. 25 per kilogram as against the skyrocketed market price. The subsidized onions being sold by the state government have also led to a stampede like situation where people are fighting over the procurement of onions.

