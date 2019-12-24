Andhra Pradesh BJP Prez Assures Support To Farmers Against State Govt's 3-capital Plan

Farmers from the capital region of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Tuesday met Andhra Pradesh BJP President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana in Guntur to ask for his support in their protest against the Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra government's proposal of three capitals in the state.

The Andhra farmers also appealed BJP President Kanna Lakshmi to bring this matter in the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During meeting with the farmers, BJP state President assured the farmers that the party would stand by them.

'CM Jaggan's attitude seems to be vindictive'- BJP President Narayana

While addressing media on the occasion, the BJP President said, "Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy should change his idea of three capitals. Change of policies whenever government changes are not correct." The BJP leader also called CM Jagan's attitude to be vindictive.

Adding further he said, "dictatorial attitude is not good for anybody. That will lead to troubles. There is a connection between capital and development. The decision of three capitals will be problematic for administration."

Earlier on Tuesday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu also extended his solidarity with the farmers who are agitating against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals in the state.

Reddy's 3 state capital idea

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on December 17, announced in the state assembly that the state will have three capitals to boost the "decentralized development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital.

Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”.

(With inputs from ANI)