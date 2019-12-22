Andhra Pradesh: Farmers' Protest Against GN Rao Committee Report Enters Third Day

Farmers continued to protest for the third consecutive day here on Saturday against the GN Rao-led expert committee's report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. The farmers blocked roads and raised slogans against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy even as they questioned the legality of the committee. An expert committee on Andhra Pradesh capital on Friday, December 20, submitted its report on the State's capital to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.

Amaravati farmers stage protests

Farmers in various areas of Amaravati have held protests against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh after the expert committee submitted the report to the Chief Minister on Friday. The agitated farmers raised slogans against Reddy and questioned the legality of the committee.

Protests erupted at Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Kishtayapalem, Tulluru saying they entrusted the land with the government under the land polling scheme, hoping that capital will remain forever. Further, farmers also held a sit-in protest on the roads of Venkatayapalem. The protesters sat on the road with pesticide tins in their hands in Tullur as well. The Jana Sena Party leaders have extended their support to the people of the region.

READ | Expert Committee On Andhra Pradesh Capital Submits Report To CM Reddy

READ | Andhra: BJP's Lanka Dinakar Talks About Expert Committee Report Over CM's 3 Capitals Plan

Reddy's idea of 3 state capitals

The expert committee has recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth.

Addressing the media, the committee members had said that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one Bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. The budget and winter sessions of the Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, and the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly will be located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna Univesity which is not flood-prone.

As per sources, the committee has visited all parts of the state, collected suggestions and advises from the public, studied different possibilities and feasibilities and prepared its report. The Chief Minister earlier had proposed the idea of a three-state capital for Andhra Pradesh.

READ | Dedication, Commitment Of Israelis Always Helped Them To Counter Attacks, Say Experts

READ | Kerala Aims To Produce 20,000 Blockchain Experts In 2 Years: State IT Secy