Andhra Pradesh: JAC Holds Silent Protest In Vijayawada Against Plan To Set-up 3 Capitals

Representatives of various traders and builders associations held a silent protest on the Vijayawada national highway on Tuesday against Andhra Pradesh government's proposal to set-up three capitals in the state. Several unions in the state, including traders' unions, bar associations, chambers, builders' association, merchants and doctors have formed the joint action committee (JAC) to oppose the state government's plan.

Speaking to the media, JAC member Siva Reddy said, "Decentralisation of administration and setting up three capitals in a state with 13 districts are not right. We demand to save Amaravati and the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh." "Don't divide and rule," he said urging Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rethink his government's plan to set-up three capitals.

Several other members of the JAC were also present during the protest. The state government is considering to set-up three capitals in the state based on the recommendation of an expert committee, which was formed to suggest the placements of the capital and other administration offices.

Reddy's 3 state capital idea

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on December 17, made an announcement in the state assembly that the state will have three capitals to boost the "decentralized development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”.

(With ANI inputs)