AP CM Inaugurates First 'Disha' Police Station, Aimed At Ensuring Women's Safety

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while speaking at the inauguration of the first 'Disha' police station, said that "Women's safety is government's priority, and the Disha Act is for ensuring women's safety." According to him, the Act is aimed at "providing speedy justice to rape victims by punishing the culprits at a faster pace."

The fresh law, 'AP Disha Act' has been christened in the memory of the veterinary doctor, who was abducted, gang-raped, killed and burned on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

On increasing crimes

Speaking about the crimes, the Chief Minister said, "Most of the crimes against women are taking place under the influence of liquor. Everybody wants to punish the demons, but it is not so easy. Crimes against women will reduce only when there is a fear of punishment for crimes."

Citing Nirbhaya Gangrape Case, he added, "Under the Disha Act, the investigation will be completed within seven days and the accused will be punished within 21 days."

The inauguration of the first 'Disha' police station

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the first 'Disha Mahila' Police Station in Rajahmundry. Along with him, Andhra Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, Disha Special Officers Kritika Sukla, IAS, and Deepika Mandava Patil, IPS, were also present at the occasion. Further, Home Minister M Sucharita along with other ministers and MLAs took part in the workshop held at Adikavi Nannaya University.

According to reports, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to set up 18 Disha Police stations in the state. Each station will comprise two Deputy Superintendents of Police, two Circle Inspectors, five Sub-Inspectors, Constables, one cyber expert, and two data entry operators stated reports.

About the Disha Act

The Disha Act mandates the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days. It is an amendment to the AP Criminal Law. As per the law, the investigation is expected to be completed in 7 working days and trial shall be completed in 14 working days. The YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government has prescribed exclusively the death penalty for rape crimes where adequate conclusive evidence is found.

(With ANI Inputs)