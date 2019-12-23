Andhra Pradesh: Farmers' Protest Against 3 Capital-plan Enters Day 4

The farmers in various areas of Amaravati on Monday, December 23, entered their fourth day of protest against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. The farmers took out a rally with black flags and raised slogans demanding that Amaravati should remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Further, several farmer protests have erupted at Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Kishtayapalem, Tulluru saying they entrusted the land with the government under the land polling scheme, hoping that capital will remain forever. Further, farmers also held a sit-in protest on the roads of Venkatayapalem. The protesters sat on the road with pesticide tins in their hands in Tullur as well. The Jana Sena Party leaders have extended their support to the people of the region.

Expert committee submits report

Earlier on Friday, an expert committee on Andhra Pradesh capital submitted its report on the State's capital to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. The committee is led by retired IAS officer GN Rao. As per sources, the committee has visited all parts of the state, collected suggestions and advises from the public, studied different possibilities and feasibilities and prepared its report. The Chief Minister earlier had proposed the idea of a three-state capital for Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy's 3 state capital idea

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on Tuesday, December 17, made an announcement in the state assembly that the state will have three capitals to boost the "decentralized development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”.

