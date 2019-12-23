Telangana: MoS G Kishan Reddy Slams Opposition For Spreading Anti-CAA Propaganda

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday slammed the opposition and all others who have been spreading false propaganda against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Reddy took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and called out those who are giving heed to rumours. He also stated that those involved in spreading false propaganda are aiming to divide the citizens based on communal lines.

Those giving heed to false propaganda with regard to #CAA2019, aimed at dividing our people on communal lines will achieve nothing but will certainly go down in history as the perpetrators of their own self conscience. pic.twitter.com/VzbQQmxxO2 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 23, 2019

In his tweet, he also stated that those who are paying heed to false propaganda will not achieve anything out of it but will certainly be remembered in history as 'the perpetrators of their self-conscience.'

READ | 'At least value your education, read what CAA is': PM Modi slams opposition's 'propaganda'

MoS Home Affairs Reddy appeals for peace

Earlier on December 16, Mos Home Affairs had appealed the violent anti-CAA protesters to maintain peace and not heed to rumours. In his address to the media, he said, " Protest must be done silently. Violence occurring in State capital is completely wrong. Destroying Public and private properties is also very wrong. People must not behave in such a manner. All the political parties behind this must stop this protest. On one hand, we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji and on the other hand, some political parties are going against the ideology of Gandhi and promoting violence."

READ | G Kishan Reddy accuses Opposition of promoting violence over CAA

PM Modi slams opposition for spreading false propaganda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a public rally at the Ram Lila Maidan in New Delhi, where he called out the opposition for spreading false propaganda about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Replying to the opposition over the increasing amount of resistance faced over the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, "You have also seen to what extent these people are going for their politics and serve their interests. The statements which were given, the false videos, the inciting things, people sitting at high levels have committed the crime of spreading confusion and fire by putting it on social media. I want to ask the people, who are spreading false rumors about CAA, did we ask anyone about their religion or political beliefs when we decided to authorize the unauthorized colonies in Delhi? But after the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed, some political parties are spreading rumors, confusing people, provoking emotions."

READ | Rajnath Singh praises PM Modi for 'exposing Opposition's propaganda' over CAA

READ | NRC may not be required in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant asserts amid anti-CAA row