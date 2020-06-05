Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Claims YSRCP 'looting' Poor People On Pretext Of Free House Sites

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, June 4 accused the leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party of 'luring and looting' poor families in the pretext of distributing free house sites. In a series of tweets, Naidu slammed the YRSCP leaders for their "looting spree" in villages across the state.

Naidu raises allegations

Chandrababu Naidu, in the tweets, claimed: "We distributed 7,475 acres of land to another 4.02 lakh people. Last year all the work was stopped."

"The houses built by the Telugu Desam were converted into quarantine centers. Under the YCP regime, land acquisition has been turned into a scam for the poor. The YCP leaders have plundered the land from the government at Rs 45 to Rs 70 lakh, with the government valuing an acre of Rs 7 lakh. Hundreds of crores in scams were made in each constituency in the name of housing for the poor (sic)," the TDP leader said.

The fresh war of words between the two regional parties comes a day after YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said that the state is facing a financial crisis due to the previous government's ‘misrule, financial indiscipline, and lavish expenditure.’

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Rambabu said that the financial state of Andhra was poor due to the TDP government's misrule, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been running the state carefully since he assumed charge last year.

"TDP is in a crippled condition. Party senior leader is aged and becoming outdated. His successor is unable to catch up to the position. The party leaders are in a frustrating condition. This is visible from NCBN's recent social media statements and speeches," the YSRCP leader said.

"YS Jagan ruled the state in this one year in a careful manner. The state is in financial doldrums. It is not only due to the bifurcation of the state but due to previous TDP government's mismanagement also. That is due to the financial indiscipline and lavish expenditure," he added.

