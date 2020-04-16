Indian Railways To Run Special Parcel Trains To Ensure Supply Of Essentials Amid Lockdown

In view of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, the Indian Railways on Wednesday, April 15 announced its decision to run special parcel trains on select routes to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential items. According to an official release by the Railway Ministry, the Indian Railways has made railway parcel vans available for quick mass transportation by E-Commerce entities and other customers including state governments.

As of now, the trains are operational on 65 routes. "Railways have decided to run time-tabled Parcel Special trains on select routes, to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items. Zonal Railways are regularly identifying and notifying routes for these Parcel Special trains," stated the release.

Further, according to the Indian Railways, they are identifying routes in order to increase the regular connectivity between major cities of the country viz Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for the extended lockdown.

MHA issues guidelines for lockdown 2.0

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the extension of the lockdown, keeping in mind the COVID-19 toll in the country These guidelines have been issued for various sectors revising the 'essential activities' that will be allowed to remain functional under the lockdown period.

MHA issues updated consolidated revised guidelines after correcting the date from 20th May to 20th April 2020, on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nnaGKUrVZa — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

MHA issues updated consolidated revised guidelines after correcting the date from 20th May to 20th April 2020, on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/5T7CzaKMZc — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

India extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

(With ANI Inputs)