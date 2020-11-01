Andhra Pradesh Govt To Monitor Educational Institutions Via New App Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of school-going children, Andhra Pradesh has launched an application that will monitor whether all the schools opening on November 2 are adhering to COVID-19 operating procedure. The announcement was made by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday, October 31.

Measures to ensure the safety of schools going children

While speaking to the media, the Andhra Education Minister stated that a special task force had been created which would consist of collectors and other government officials that will be responsible for conducting random COVID-19 tests on students on a regular basis. Suresh also added that the government was taking great effort towards ensuring that classes were sanitized on alternate days.

According to the minister, intermediate classes would be resuming on November 2 and first-year classes from November 16. As per reports, a schedule has been prepared so that all academic institutions are able to complete the 2020-2021 academic year by August 2021. Colleges have only been allowed to conduct online admissions with only 647 colleges given permission while some colleges that failed to measure up to the standard set by the government were denied renewal this year.

Out of the 611 colleges that were rejected for renewal, some 200 were granted permission after submitting an affidavit that stated that they would abide by the norms put forth by the government.

