Andhra Pradesh Launches Mass COVID-19 Awareness Campaign As The State Prepares To Reopen

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to launch a mass awareness programme that will focus on allaying any fears regarding the virus amongst the people. The move comes 75 days after the Central government announced a nationwide lockdown and as the cases tally in the state stands at 4,708.

COVID-19 awareness campaign

A release from the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's office read, "Reddy has instructed the officials to take up mass awareness programme on COVID 19 and asked them to review the classification of clusters. During a review meeting, the Chief Minister said that a mass awareness programme should be undertaken on the safety measures and how to approach for tests and when in doubt using the helpline 14410 and 104 without feeling any guilt or stigma."

The state has reported 75 deaths due to the virus and the state administration will be deploying ANMs, Asha workers and village volunteers for the awareness campaign.

Meanwhile, the Industries Department Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valavan issued an order asking its employees to work from home even as staff of other departments is seeking the same in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the Secretariat.

The state government on Monday witnessed the reopening of religious places after two months of lockdown. While the Centre permitted all religious establishments to open for visits on June 8, the state government decided to conduct a two-day trial on June 8 and 9, before reopening from June 10.

Over the weekend, the administration issued SOPs for visiting religious places, stating that each devotee will be screened before entering the temple. Those without masks will not be allowed to enter. The devotees are expected to maintain a six-feet distance from each other. If anyone is found suffering from fever, the person will be isolated and the matter will be informed to the health department.

