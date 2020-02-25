Protesters Raise Slogans 'Please Trump, Save Amaravati' In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati farmers, who have been protesting for several weeks against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to introduce three capitals in Andhra Pradesh have sought help from US President Donald Trump.

The protesting farmers on Tuesday raised slogans like, 'Please Trump, Save Amaravati'.

The farmers also held posters that read: 'Welcome Trump, President of America, Save Amaravati'; 'Mr. Trump, recommend Justice for Amaravati capital'; 'Mr. Trump America has one capital, Jagan Mohan Reddy proposes 3 capitals in Andhra Pradesh'.

Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, is accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, besides other delegates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump participated in official talks at Hyderabad House on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) continued protesting against the Andhra Pradesh government's three-capital decision.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly had earlier passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020', which proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool.

JAC continues agitation

The agitation against the Andhra Pradesh government's three-capital decision continued on Saturday, February 22 by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC).

The JAC convenor Siva Reddy informed that the protestors are condemning the cases registered against over 400 farmers for opposing the three-capital decision by Jagan Mohan Reddy government along with the main issue of keeping the administration in one place.

The main demand of the protesters is the withdrawal of cases filed against the farmers as this is undemocratic, said the convenor, Siva Reddy. He also reiterated that the Andhra Pradesh government should rethink the three capital decisions.

"Since the last 65 days, we have been holding agitations against the government's decision regarding the three capitals of Andhra Pradesh. We strongly condemn the cases registered against the farmers here. This is undemocratic and we are requesting the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw all the cases which are already filed. This is our main demand," Siva Reddy said.

"The government should rethink the three-capital issue," he added.

