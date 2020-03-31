The Debate
UP Man Dials Rampur DM's Control Room For Samosas; Given 4 After Being Made To Clean Drain

Law & Order

A youth in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur called up the district magistrate's control room with a bizarre request asking for samosas with chutney amid lockdown

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Samosa

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur called up the district magistrate's control room with a bizarre request asking for samosas with chutney. Despite getting several warnings, the man insisted that he wanted the snacks delivered to his place. 

The man kept calling the district's coronavirus-linked control room demanding samosas did get his wish granted, but was also handed a punishment that authorities are hoping he won't forget. The man was ordered to clean a local drain as punishment for the calls he made to the control room.

District magistrate of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh Aunjaneya Kumar said, "Control rooms are for people who need help while some mischievous people call for fun. Initially, we warned them then we decided to shame such people"

The official said that despite multiple warnings, the man kept calling. So the official finally had the four samosas sent to the man, but also the order of a punishment he would have to serve.

Bizarre request 

Later, the district magistrate shared pictures of the youth cleaning the drain on his Twitter handle though he did not name the youth.

Another man who had ordered a 'paan' by calling the DM's office was also made to clean the drains as a punishment. Taking to Twitter the DM said, "And delivery of the paan too! Do not make fun of essential services and national disasters. You cannot escape by making any type of prank call! If you can't help the needy, then at least don't be a hindrance!"

First Published:
