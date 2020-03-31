UP Man Dials Rampur DM's Control Room For Samosas; Given 4 After Being Made To Clean Drain

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur called up the district magistrate's control room with a bizarre request asking for samosas with chutney. Despite getting several warnings, the man insisted that he wanted the snacks delivered to his place.

The man kept calling the district's coronavirus-linked control room demanding samosas did get his wish granted, but was also handed a punishment that authorities are hoping he won't forget. The man was ordered to clean a local drain as punishment for the calls he made to the control room.

District magistrate of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh Aunjaneya Kumar said, "Control rooms are for people who need help while some mischievous people call for fun. Initially, we warned them then we decided to shame such people"

The official said that despite multiple warnings, the man kept calling. So the official finally had the four samosas sent to the man, but also the order of a punishment he would have to serve.

Bizarre request

Later, the district magistrate shared pictures of the youth cleaning the drain on his Twitter handle though he did not name the youth.

नाली साफ कर सामाजिक कार्य में योगदान देकर प्रशासन को सहयोग देते व्यवस्था का दुरुपयोग करने वाले व्यक्ति।

राष्ट्रीय आपदा के समय आप सभी का सहयोग प्रार्थनीय है।

जिम्मेदार नागरिक बनें।

स्वस्थ रहें। सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/4vMMp97OLp — DM Rampur (@DeoRampur) March 29, 2020

Another man who had ordered a 'paan' by calling the DM's office was also made to clean the drains as a punishment. Taking to Twitter the DM said, "And delivery of the paan too! Do not make fun of essential services and national disasters. You cannot escape by making any type of prank call! If you can't help the needy, then at least don't be a hindrance!"

और पान की डिलीवरी भी!

आवश्यक सेवाओं और राष्ट्रीय आपदा का मज़ाक न बनाएं।

किसी भी प्रकार की प्रैंक कॉल करके आप बच नहीं सकते!

अगर आप जरूरतमंदों की मदद नहीं कर सकते तो कम से कम बाधा तो न बनें! pic.twitter.com/JCgNmZkDNr — DM Rampur (@DeoRampur) March 30, 2020

