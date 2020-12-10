Anna Hazare Warns Centre Of A Lokpal-like 'Jan Andolan' If Farmers' Demands Are Not Met

After staging a hunger strike on Tuesday, social activist Anna Hazare has now warned the Union Government of a 'Jan Andolan,' if the demands of the agitating farmers are not met. The octogenarian had sat on a day-long hunger strike to express solidarity with the farmers on Tuesday - when the unions had called for a Bharat Bandh. Highlighting the anti-corruption movement that he spearheaded against the Congress government in 2011, Hazare stated that he sees the ongoing farmers' agitation along the same lines.

"The then Congress government was left shaken during the time of 'Lokpal Andolan'. I see these farmer protests issue along the same lines. On the day of Bharat Bandh, I had organized an andolan in my village in Ralegan-Siddhi. I had fasted for a day in support of farmers," ANI quoted the social activist.

"If the government does not accept the demands of the farmers, I will once again sit for a 'Jan Andolan' that will be to the Lokpal agitation," he added.

Previously on Tuesday, the social activist had released a recorded message where he appreciated the ongoing demonstrations in the national capital as no violence has taken place. "I appeal to the people of the country that the agitation which is going on in Delhi should spread across the country. The situation needs to created to create pressure on the government, and to achieve this, farmers need to hit streets. But no one should resort to violence," he had said.

Farmers call for Rail Roko

Even as the Centre continues to keep the door of discussions open for the contentious agrarian laws, farmers' representatives on Thursday have announced railway blockades across the country in protest. The call to block railway tracks comes just a day after the farmers' unions rejected the proposal by the Centre which involved a written assurance on the stay of MSP. Farmer leader Boota Singh has stated that the Union Government was given an ultimatum till December 10 to repeal the laws and added that the Sanyukt Kisan Manch will fix a date for the 'Rail Roko' protest and announce it. The farmers' representatives have also stated that all toll plazas across Punjab will be blocked on December 12.

Centre keeps door open for talks

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar extended an open invitation to the farmers' unions for talks on the agrarian laws. A day earlier, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. Observing that the bills were passed after a 4-hour long discussion in both Houses of Parliament, Tomar explained that the Centre's aim was to liberate the farmers from the constraints of the APMCs. The impasse between the Centre and farmers continues, with the latter issuing a call to intensify the protests.

