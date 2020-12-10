Farmers Issue Nationwide 'Rail Roko' Call, Say 'had Given Centre Ultimatum Till Dec 10'

Even as the Centre continues to keep the door of discussions open for the contentious agrarian laws, farmers' representatives on Thursday have announced railway blockades across the country in protest. The call to block railway tracks comes just a day after the farmers' unions rejected the proposal by the Centre which involved a written assurance on the stay of MSP. Farmer leader Boota Singh has stated that the Union Government was given an ultimatum till December 10 to repeal the laws and added that the Sanyukt Kisan Manch will fix a date for the 'Rail Roko' protest and announce it. The farmers' representatives have also stated that all toll plazas across Punjab will be blocked on December 12.

Addressing the media right after the Centre's briefing on Thursday evening, farmer leader Boota Singh said, "PM Modi is saying that discussions should continue, we are also saying the same thing. There have been six meetings with the Agriculture Minister, and he is saying that the discussions will continue if farmers accept the amendments. We condemn this. The Prime Minister is saying something else, Home Minister is saying something else whereas the BJP leaders are saying other things."

Previously, farmers in Punjab had called off the Rail Roko Andolan on November 23 for 15 days on Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh's request. The protest which had been observed since September witnessed several unions squatting on railway tracks restricting trains from plying as usual. Consequently, the Railway Ministry had suspended goods railway services, which impacted the transport of coal and other essentials in the state. The Railways had asked the Punjab state government for assurance of the farmers' safety, without which trains would not be allowed to operate.

Moreover, Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal has alleged that other farmers coming from Punjab and Uttarakhand to Delhi are being detained on the way. In the same briefing on Thursday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) leader Balbir Rajewal said, "The Central government has admitted that the laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is a State subject, they do not have the right to make laws regarding it."

Centre keeps door open for talks

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar extended an open invitation to the farmers' unions for talks on the agrarian laws. A day earlier, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. Observing that the bills were passed after a 4-hour long discussion in both Houses of Parliament, Tomar explained that the Centre's aim was to liberate the farmers from the constraints of the APMCs.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "The farmers in huge numbers are sitting in the cold. All of us are worried because the COVID-19 crisis is also there. That's why I want to urge farmer brothers and sisters that the Centre has sent a written proposal to address your concerns. Deliberate over the proposal. When you are ready for a discussion, the Indian government will be willing to hold talks."