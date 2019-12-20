Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa: 'Section 144 Not Imposed In Walled City Jama Masjid'

Thousands of people gathered at the Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi and raised slogans of "Aazadi" and "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi' in a major protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Friday. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area has not been imposed in walled city Jama Masjid.

Addressing the reporters, Randhawa said, "We are giving permission for all the protest in designated places. We cannot allow protests anywhere in Delhi as it creates inconvenience for the public. Section 144 is not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. People here are cooperating and want peace. Delhi Police is also working for the same." Randhawa and other senior Police officers visited Jama Masjid to inspect the area and also arranged security measures. Locals were seen offering roses to Randhawa and other senior Police officers at Jama Masjid.

Police detained 37 people so far

Delhi Police also held a flag march in the Seelampur area to maintain law and order in the area and are keeping a close vigil on social media accounts. Police have also detained over 37 people from the area. The Delhi Police is using five drones to monitor the situation in North East Delhi where prohibitory orders are in force in view of protests which had recently turned violent.

Earlier this week, police were forced to use tear gas shells to disperse protestors in the area after they torched two buses.

Section 144 has been imposed in 12 out of 14 stations in North East Delhi.

Commuters in parts of old Delhi faced difficulty in reaching their destination on Friday afternoon as a large number of people led by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar protested near Jama Masjid against the amended Citizenship Act. Several roads leading to Jama Masjid and Red Fort witnessed massive traffic jams as hundreds of demonstrators again hit the streets against the new legislation.

The law offers citizenship to Pakistani, Afghan and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who fled their home countries to escape religious persecution. It covers six minority religious groups, but not Islamic ones. The government has pointed out that the law won't take citizenship away from Indians, denied the charge that it is anti-Muslim, and promised to protect locals' rights in the Northeast, where there are fears of a threat to their social and cultural identity.

(With agency inputs)