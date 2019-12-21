Anti-CAA Protests: Assam's Tinsukia To Be Under 9-hour Curfew

As protests against the new citizenship law continue in Assam, authorities have now planned to impose a curfew in Tinsukia from 8 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Sunday in several parts of the district. "Curfew to be imposed in Tinsukia from 8 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Sunday," District Magistrate said.

On Saturday morning, a peaceful rally was taken out against CAA from Chandmari village in Tinsukia. Holding placards against the CAA, the demonstrators chanted slogans against the government and demanded a rollback of the act. As traders also hit the streets against the CAA, most of the shops remained closed here.

SIT constituted to probe acts of violence

Both Center and State governments have been trying to convince the local population that the act would not do any harm to Assamese culture, identity, and language. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe acts of violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those who were involved in the violence will not be spared. Sonowal further stated, "Assam will remain with the Assamese people. For this, whatever legislation is required, we will bring those."

CM provides assurances

The CM also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured people of Assam that all adequate measures will be taken to get Clause 6 of Assam Accord implemented. On Friday, Assam Police had requested citizens to be cautious while posting or sharing unverified or provocative information on social media.

Assam on a turmoil

On Friday, the Assam government had announced that mobile internet services had been restored in the State and the police had requested citizens to be careful before posting or sharing false or provocative information on social media. The services were restored after nine days of suspension. Internet services were suspended on December 11 after major anti-CAA protests broke out across the state. The suspension was extended for another 24 hours on December 16, in 10 districts which included Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup.

(With ANI inputs)