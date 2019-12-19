Anti-CAA Protests: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Calls For Peace, Allays Fears Of Muslims

With nation-wide protests being staged against the amended Citizenship Bill, 2019, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the contentious law. The BJP leader had declared on Wednesday that the government will "100%" implement the Citizenship Act in Karnataka.

"I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, he said "we have not given permission for any agitation in favour or against the law, and section 144 (prohibitory orders) were in place.

"Things are normal for now, there is no problem, no one should organise any programmes in this regard and every one should maintain peace...police are monitoring things," he added. Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officials in the morning and reviewed security arrangements across the state.

Karnataka protests

Authorities in Karnataka have already clamped Section 144 of the CrPc in various parts of the state, including the capital city Bangaluru and Mangaluru with immediate effect on Wednesday evening. Section 144 will be in force until December 21 at midnight. Chief Minister Yediyurappa accused the Congress party of provoking the protests that have broken out across the country. He said that it is because of people like Congress MLA UT Khader that such things are happening. He further stated that if this is continued, Congress would have to face consequences. Khader had recently claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Different parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the President last week. According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The act says refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

