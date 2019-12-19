CAA Protests: Section 144 Imposed In Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, And Dharwad In Karnataka

In the wake of the protests on Citizenship Amendment Bill, all schools and colleges in Karnataka's Kalaburagi will remain closed on Thursday as Section 144 will be imposed from the morning, District Commissioner Sharath said. The DCP stated that section 144 has been imposed in the city from December 19 to December 21 which forbids the gathering of four or more number of people at a place.

READ | Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: SC Refuses Stay On Act; Hearing Scheduled On Jan 22

Section 144 imposed in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, and Dharwad in Karnataka

Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj asserted that no bandh will be allowed in the city due to recruitment exams of different departments and to maintain law and order in the region. His statement has come after the bandh was declared by Left-Wing and Muslim groups in the city as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has also said that Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru for three days. "No protests, roadshow or any rallies or sit in protests allowed in the city. Carry on with the normal life. No holidays announced. There is no need to fear. Section 144 in effect from Thursday morning at 6 am," Rao said. Section 144 has been imposed in Dharwad as well.

READ | CAA Explained: MHA Spokesperson Clarifies Assertions Regarding The Act

Section 144 imposed in UP

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh taking to the microblogging site Twitter announced that Section 144 has been imposed in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh. This decision comes after a call for a massive protest in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday, December 19. The DGP cleared the air surrounding the call for bandh stating that 'no such permission has been given'. He also requested parents to 'counsel' their children to stay away from participating in any such protests.

READ | CAA: Around 20 Protesting Madras University Students 'brought Outside' Campus

Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by both houses of parliament with roaring majority followed by assent by President Ram Nath Kovind making it an act. However, soon after the president's ascension, nation-wide protests were held demanding a rollback of the act. Some of the protests have taken a violent turn in JNU, Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia University which witnessed the students and protestors pelting stones and damaging public property.

READ | CAA Protests: Students And Workers' Group Protest Outside Indian High Commission In UK

(With ANI inputs)