Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Rishi Kapoor & Others Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Initiative

General News

As a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a 'janta curfew' for Sunday, March 22 from 7AM to 9PM.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation not only unified the country amid the novel coronavirus pandemic but also instilled a collective sensibility for the country. He declared that a ‘Janta Curfew’ will be implemented nationwide on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. Amid reactions to his speech, many Bollywood celebrities have come together to participate in the initiative and posted updates through their social media accounts.

Bollywood veteran actors Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Shaban Azmi were among the first to express their views on the 'Janta Curfew'. Actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn and many others also came out in support of the Government's efforts. 

Have a look at some of their tweets:

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Thursday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 184. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

