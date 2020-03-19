Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Rishi Kapoor & Others Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation not only unified the country amid the novel coronavirus pandemic but also instilled a collective sensibility for the country. He declared that a ‘Janta Curfew’ will be implemented nationwide on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. Amid reactions to his speech, many Bollywood celebrities have come together to participate in the initiative and posted updates through their social media accounts.

Bollywood veteran actors Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Shaban Azmi were among the first to express their views on the 'Janta Curfew'. Actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn and many others also came out in support of the Government's efforts.

Have a look at some of their tweets:

“कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना।”

बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारो और फ़ैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में ना केवल देश को बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएँगे।🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 19, 2020

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji announces 'janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7am to 9pm. He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for next 2 weeks. Let’s do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/GHp81lbYaS — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 19, 2020

Hi everyone!! Our Honourable PM Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please follow Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 19, 2020

Fellow Indians, Namaskar 🙏 A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

Spoke with compassion care and concern ... spoke like a family member...Blessed to have such a leader @narendramodi — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 19, 2020

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Thursday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 184. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.