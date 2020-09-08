Andhra Pradesh Launches Two Nutrition Schemes To Tackle Malnourishment In State

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 7 launched two schemes with the goal of providing nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. The two schemes are called 'YSR Sampoorna Poshana' and 'YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus'. During the launch event for the schemes, the Chief Minister stated that the schemes will tackle malnutrition among the vulnerable sections of society.

Two new schemes to tackle malnourishment

As per reports, more than 50 per cent of the pregnant women in the state are suffering from anaemia, while 32 per cent of children born in the state has a low birth weight. The two schemes will benefit 30.16 lakh mothers and children in the state.

YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus scheme plans to cover 77 Tribal areas consisting of over 8,000 Anganwadi Centres, while the remaining urban and rural areas will be covered by YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme. The schemes by the state government I costing the state Rs 1863 crore per annum. Each beneficiary of the two schemes will receive assistance worth Rs 1,100 every month while under the previous government, beneficiaries of schemes providing diet for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children only yielded beneficiaries assistance worth Rs 200 per month.

A mobile app has been developed for the sole purpose of effective monitoring of the two schemes. The app which has been developed by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare will also be able to measure the service delivery and satisfaction levels of the beneficiaries. In addition to the YSR Sampoorna Poshana App, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also launched Pocket Book and SOP Booklets.

Union Min Harsh Vardhan Launches 'Eat Right Challenge'

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on August 19, announced an ‘Eat Right Challenge’. The challenge is aimed at strengthening food safety in the states. Reports have suggested that people in the same households may have different responses to COVID-19 based on their immunity acquired through nutrition and therefore promoting a healthy diet can tackle multiple diseases. The Health Minister added that “196 million are victims of chronic hunger while another 180 million suffer from obesity.

(Image/Input Credit ANI)

