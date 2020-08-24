Video: 'Red Sauce Pasta Dosa' Is Latest Bizarre Food Trend, Netizens Say 'looks Horrible'

Fusion food is a new culinary science trend gaining momentum in India. This new trend of amalgamating different cuisines is being loved by many and also tried out by most of the restaurants today. After 'gulab jamun ki sabzi' and 'oreo samosa', the new 'red sauce pasta dosa' has stunned the netizens. While some are liking the amalgamation of Italian cuisine and South Indian cuisine, others have deemed it as ‘murder’ of the dosa.

'Red sauce pasta dosa' divides netizens

The 57 seconds video shows the process of dosa making. The video begins as the person is seen spreading dosa batter on the pan. Further in the video, he adds vegetables like onion and capsicum. The person is seen adding sauces as per his taste and spreading it on the batter. Generally, you make the dosa by adding its regular filling of vegetables and potato but here the twist comes when the person adds some boiled pasta with lots of cheese. The prepared dosa is served by being cut into small pieces with lots of cheese on the top. The video has been uploaded with a hilarious caption that says, "Tamil friends gets abusive when he sees this type of dosa".

Tamil Friend jab iss type ka dosa Dekhta bahut Gaaliya deta hai 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/CVNPEHutTz — RDX 🚩🚩 (@India_Maharaj) August 22, 2020

The video has invited 207.4K views. It has garnered 3.6K likes and 906 Retweets and comments. The recipe of the dosa has divided the netizens as the combination has recorded a range of reactions amongst internet users. While few are exicted to try the new dish, others say that this should be a crime. Disappointed by the amalgamation of the two cuisines, one user wrote, "That should be a crime. Couldn’t make it through the whole video. I bet he added pineapples to that abomination".

Not too long ago, 'gulab jamun pizza' got everyone talking online. According to reports, a restaurant in Pakistan has come up with this innovative idea of gulab jamun over a pizza. A Pakistani digital news platform shared a picture of the pizza which took the internet by storm. It has juicy gulab jamuns placed on a bed of what appears to be a sweet bread and dry fruits. The picture triggered several heated online discussions over food. Is it innovative, or it's gross, they ask. While some are ready to give it a try, others are disgusted by the idea.

