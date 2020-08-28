DGCA May Put Passengers Refusing To Wear Masks On No-fly List; Beverages & Food Allowed

In a bid to encourage Coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions, the DGCA on Thursday has stated that any passenger who refuses to wear a face mask in a flight can be put on the no-fly list by the airline, but no order has been passed on this. Moreover, the DGCA issued an order allowing airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals, and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on international flights. These services were disrupted amid the first COVID-19 lockdown.

The order read, "Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages on domestic flights depending on the duration of the flight. Airlines and charter flight operators can serve hot meals and limited beverages on international flights as per the standard practices." Moreover, it advised the crew to use disposable trays, plates, and cutlery only while serving food or beverages and that crew must wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal/beverage service.

The ministry has also permitted the aircraft operators to let passengers use the in-flight entertainment system on international as well as domestic flights wherever available. "Disposable earphones or cleaned and disinfected headphones will be provided to passengers at the start of the journey," it noted.

Since May 25, domestic flight operations resumed restricted to 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020. Flight routes have been divided into 7 sections-flying times of fewer than 40 minutes, from 40 to 60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and from 180 to 210 minutes. Flight fares have also been capped with a minimum and maximum level till November.

The DGCA has also issued fresh guidelines urging airlines to allot seats in a manner that middle seat (seat between two passengers) is kept vacant if the passenger load and seat capacity permits the same. It also had barred meals or drinking water on flights, unless absolutely necessary. As of 26 August, over 100 flights have taken off carrying over 1,00,000 domestic passengers a day and over 2,05,691 travellers in airports. India currently has not started all international flights - allowing travel bubbles between select countries and India.

