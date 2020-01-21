AP: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Released After Being Detained Outside State Assembly

On Tuesday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, was released after being detained by the police outside the Andhra state assembly earlier on Monday night. Nadu along with 17 TDP MLAs was detained after they created ruckus and sat on the stairs outside the state assembly in Amaravati protesting against the capital shifting bill which was cleared by the legislative assembly.

The TDP Chief was detained after he expressed his wish to go to the villages in Amravati to express his solidarity with the farmers there. Later, early on Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu, along with his convoy left Mangalagiri police station for his residence.

"Nowhere in the world for one state, there are three capitals. Today is a black day. We wanted to save Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh. Not only me, throughout the state, but people are also fighting and coming on roads. The government is arresting everyone. It's bad for democracy," Naidu stated.

'Black Day'

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu called it a 'black day' after the YSRCP government-led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' which will pave the way for the creation of three capitals in the state - -- Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital, and Amaravati as legislative capital.

The TDP chief was detained outside the state assembly, as he wanted to go into the villages in Amravati. Seventeen MLAs of Chandrababu Naidu's party were suspended from the assembly for disrupting Chief Minister Reddy's address after which House Marshals were called to evict the opposition members.

Even as the high drama was witnessed on the rear side of the complex, Naidu led his TDP legislators on a foot march a few meters from the main entrance gate into the assembly. However, the TDP could not organise a siege of the assembly due to a strong deployment of the police force.

(With Agency Inputs)